December 19, 2022 – Road Town, British Virgin Islands (BVI) – Solcial, the first Solana-based social network that allows its users to create and share content that gets rewarded fairly, has just launched on Solana’s mainnet. Since November, Solcial has been invite-only as they finalized some key features. Now with more than 1,200 users onboarded, Solcial is betting big on creators and Web3 enthusiasts that want to explore new possibilities and new income streams.

