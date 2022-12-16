Read full article on original website
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Can a $180,000 lighting project make this Northampton bridge a gateway to a left-out part of town?
Northampton leaders hope a roughly $180,000 project to illuminate and refurbish an iconic city bridge can be the needed spark that spreads foot traffic and attention to businesses they say have been somewhat cut off from the city’s downtown district. The bridge that stands between the main area of...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
Car Crash Into Utility Poles Prompts Power Outages, Road Closures In Granby
Multiple customers will be without power after a car crashed into a utility police on a main route in Western Massachusetts, causing the route to be closed for the rest of the night. The crash happened on East State Street (Route 202) in front of the Public Safety Complex in...
Section of Route 202 in Granby closed due to motor vehicle crash
East State Street (Route 202) in front of the Public Safety Complex will be closed Monday night until Tuesday morning due to a motor vehicle crash that involved the felling of several electric poles.
franklincountynow.com
2nd Alarm Fire In Bernardston
— Update: Monday evening a two-alarm fire was reported at a Bernardston home on Turners Falls Road. The home belonged to former town select man Bob Raymond and his wife, Linda, who were not home at the time of the fire. Multiple area fire departments were called in when the second alarm was struck for mutual aid including Northfield, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Erving, and others. The cause of the fire is suspected to be related to the wood stove.
Assessing the impact of Friday’s storm
It was a beautiful day for shoveling around the Valley Saturday, and some areas needed it more than others.
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
Stunning $12M Western Massachusetts Estate, Idyllic Views, Wine Cellar and Insane Pool
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Piper Road reopen after rollover accident
A rollover in West Springfield briefly closed Piper Road, but the road is now reopen. Two people were taken to the hospital.
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
Shoppers surprised with free groceries at Great Barrington Big Y
Shoppers at Big Y in Great Barrington were surprised to have their groceries paid for.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation
Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Stamford
STAMFORD — A 26-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Stamford on Saturday. The crash took place on Mill Road at around 7:25 p.m. The driver was identified as John Burchard, of Stamford. Burchard had lost control due to poor road conditions, causing his vehicle to leave...
Massachusetts State Police K9 tracked down pistol-whip suspect
Massachusetts State police arrested a man with the help of their police dogs while they were training in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Dry through the middle of next week. Another storm before Christmas?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold night is on the way tonight with a few clouds around but at least it is going to be dry. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower and middle 20s. Dry, seasonable weather returns to our area through Wednesday of next week. A...
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Crash involving car carrier Mass. Pike in Blandford
BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) -The snowy weather is causing some crashes in Blanford Friday morning. Our 22News crew captured this cell phone video of a crash involving a car carrier. This was just past the Blandford rest area on the Mass Pike Westbound. A heavy-duty wrecker had to be called in to tow the truck away. […]
Springfield man indicted for manslaughter in deadly Chicopee pedestrian accident
A Springfield man has been indicted for a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly pedestrian accident on Springfield Street in Chicopee in October.
