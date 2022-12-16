ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, MA

Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
WESTFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

2nd Alarm Fire In Bernardston

— Update: Monday evening a two-alarm fire was reported at a Bernardston home on Turners Falls Road. The home belonged to former town select man Bob Raymond and his wife, Linda, who were not home at the time of the fire. Multiple area fire departments were called in when the second alarm was struck for mutual aid including Northfield, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Erving, and others. The cause of the fire is suspected to be related to the wood stove.
BERNARDSTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation

Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in Stamford

STAMFORD — A 26-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Stamford on Saturday. The crash took place on Mill Road at around 7:25 p.m. The driver was identified as John Burchard, of Stamford. Burchard had lost control due to poor road conditions, causing his vehicle to leave...
STAMFORD, VT
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP

Crash involving car carrier Mass. Pike in Blandford

BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) -The snowy weather is causing some crashes in Blanford Friday morning. Our 22News crew captured this cell phone video of a crash involving a car carrier. This was just past the Blandford rest area on the Mass Pike Westbound. A heavy-duty wrecker had to be called in to tow the truck away. […]
BLANDFORD, MA

