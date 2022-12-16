— Update: Monday evening a two-alarm fire was reported at a Bernardston home on Turners Falls Road. The home belonged to former town select man Bob Raymond and his wife, Linda, who were not home at the time of the fire. Multiple area fire departments were called in when the second alarm was struck for mutual aid including Northfield, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Erving, and others. The cause of the fire is suspected to be related to the wood stove.

BERNARDSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO