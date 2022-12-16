ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

From a Field to a Home

Spokane, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuvHl_0jlXOapO00

Jeff Humphrey, Media Manager, 509.625.6308

It’s the first time Kevin Staudinger had his own shower, slept behind a secure door, or put up Christmas lights in eight years.

“They got me a really nice bed, the frame, the stuff here,” Staudinger said of the new furnishings in his South Hill apartment.

Staudinger has gone from homelessness to having his own home in just months.

He did it with persistence, support from a service-intensive program, and the personal accountability that can lead to recovery.

“You’ve gotta just make that first step. Admit you’ve got a problem and go get help. There’s plenty of help out there,” explained Staudinger.

Staudinger’s problems included substance abuse and mental health issues.

“Yeah, you kinda lose hope. You get stripped of your dignity and you kinda give up,” Staudinger said of his former life on the street.

In August, Staudinger left Camp Hope hoping to reclaim a bed at The Salvation Army’s Way Out Center. But the staff at the Center were dubious of Staudinger’s commitment to dealing with his addiction.

“It was, ‘Kevin are you really ready? ’Cause, we’ve already done this once before,’” recalled Gerriann Armstrong of the Way Out Center.

“When I had been there before, when it was a shelter, I wasn’t a very good guest. And they weren’t going to let me back, but now, they’re happy they did,” said a relieved Staudinger.

Staudinger got a second chance at The Way Out by first checking himself into Spokane’s Regional Stabilization Center.

“Well, for one, they made sure I got back on medications. They listened to my story. They helped individualize my help,” detailed Staudinger.

Spokane County, the City of Spokane, and local leaders stood up the Regional Stabilization Center last fall as a way of diverting people away from jail and steering them toward treatment.

“And once he completed the 28-day inpatient program with Pioneer Stabilization, he made application to come back here,” Armstrong said of Staudinger’s rehab. Staudinger was able to avoid the temptations of his old lifestyle by re-enrolling at The Way Out and now, Staudinger has been clean and sober since September.

“You know, I can’t tell you how many people have come in and been honest about their last use, gone to stabilization and treatment, and knew that there was a bed here for them at The Way Out. And it made all the difference in the world,” added Armstrong.

“Well you know, every once in a while I pinch myself just to make sure I’m not dreaming,” Staudinger said of his newfound happiness.

Staudinger’s new apartment is now adorned with furnishings donated by the very same CHAS medical staff who treated him on the street.

“I’m gonna make a sign that says, ‘Homeless No More’, you wanna do that,” Staudinger asked a recent visitor.

Staudinger, who used to panhandle for change, has created a new cardboard sign that’s on display in his living room.

“I just wanted people to see this. Kinda little holiday cheer and humor. I’m homeless no more. Thank you Spokane,” Staudinger said with a smile.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

A home built by hand returns to the family after 60 years

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – When she was still only 2 years old, Jacqueline Volz’s father began work on what would become their family’s home. The Rock House, as they would come to call it, was little more than a vision in 1942 when he began, but soon stood as cozy, sturdy cottage home.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to keep your pipes from freezing this winter

SPOKANE, Wash. — In this weather, it doesn’t take long for the cold to creep in and freeze water pipes in your home, which could turn into thousands of dollars in repairs. For Robert McWatters, he doesn’t worry too much about it. “This is nothing. We lived in North Dakota for a while, that’s cold. It’s not like here. This...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

What driving customs (good or bad) are peculiar to Spokane?

Every area has its own driving habits. For example, on two-lane highways in Texas, cars will drive on the shoulder to let faster cars pass. But in Minnesota, people will get in the left lane and slow down to block you from passing. What are some common driving habits you see in Spokane but not other places? Just curious.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

MIRACLE MONDAY: The joy of the Cowley Lights reach far and wide

SPOKANE, Wash. — For many patients at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, who aren’t able to leave the hospital, the Cowley Park lights bring some holiday magic to meet them where they’re at. Mark Peterson plays a big role in making the lights possible. Initially inspired by bringing that holiday magic to the patients, it’s extended much further than that. Now,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

East bound collision on I-90 west of Geiger/Grove

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes have been reported due to snowy conditions on Tuesday morning. According to WSDOT, there is a collision on eastbound I-90 west of the Geiger/Grove interchange west of Spokane. The collision is blocking the right lane and multiple vehicles are involved. WSDOT encourages drivers to...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

It’s a on-two punch!

Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into Christmas!. Throw all of your extra blankets on the bed! An arctic front will continue to drive daytime highs down into the teens and single digits, overnight lows below zero with windchill factors -5 to -20° below zero through Thursday, with the coldest temperatures being Wednesday night into Thursday!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Very cold arctic air moving in today – Mark

More arctic air and cold are moving in for the week with temperatures dropping into the single digits. Light snow is expected for Tuesday and Thursday with heavier amounts in the mountains of Idaho. Sub-Zero lows are expected on Thursday morning. Plan your day. Winter gear will be needed today...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County residents bring up sidewalk safety concerns

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Who is liable for keeping sidewalks clear and what happens when that is not done? “I fell down and I knew that I needed to get across the street because I was afraid of another vehicle possibly behind that car,” Greg Szabo said. Last Friday, Szabo was hit by a car trying to walk down Monroe. Szabo is blind, was wearing a reflective vest and had his service dog with him at the time. Despite that, he had to choose to walk in the street rather than on the sidewalk, because it wasn’t shoveled. A preventable accident, bringing to light a bigger problem, snow removal. “I felt like if the sidewalks were much more passable for pedestrians and people with disabilities who need it would be a much safer trip,” he said. Aerius Franklin is a disability advocate at Inland NorthWest Disability Experience or INDEx. He has a form of cerebral palsy, where he relies on a motorized wheelchair and public transportation to get anywhere. However, just getting to the bus stop now is a challenge. “I am literally in the middle of the street. And then I have no traction. So I’m either fishtailing out like this, or I’m just spinning out completely,” Franklin said. Some days, he even gets stuck, in someone else’s footprint. “It makes me nervous,” he said. The sidewalks, used by many, but inaccessible to some. Whether they’re on their feet, wheels, or paws. “The dogs will slip. I’ll slip,” Melissa Giles, who walks dogs for a living, said. “Especially this dog with special needs she only has 3 legs so she’s constantly slipping.” “The city should offer a better solution, the county should offer a better solution,” Franklin said. Right now, the city asks all property owners to clear a 36-inch wide path on sidewalks by 9 a.m. the morning after a snowstorm. But from what NonStop Local saw around Spokane that wasn’t the case. So what then? Kirstin Davis with the city said it’s a complaint-based system, if someone files a complaint against a property, that owner will get a reminder in the mail. If they don’t comply, the city will try to send someone out. Then, the third strike is a citation that could run over $100. However, Davis said that doesn’t really happen. “I’d have to check on that. I haven’t heard of any citations,” she said. Now with one man hurt, due in part to a lack of enforcement by the city, Davis said there’s only so much they can do without adequate staffing. “We are enforcing the policy based on the tools that we have. Best practice so far has really been to empower the community to take care of each other,” she said. Policymaker and city council president Breean Beggs puts it back on code enforcement to do their jobs because another accident could make the city liable. “What I’ve noticed over the years is that the city doesn’t devote enough staff, or make it a priority to enforce those laws and that leaves both the city potentially liable and the property owner on those, hopefully rare, but very unfortunate events when people are seriously injured,” Beggs said. Although, it’s unclear yet if any litigation is in the works for Szabo. To be clear, both the property owner and possibly the city could be liable if someone gets hurt because of an unshoveled sidewalk, but several factors play a role. As always, if you are disabled or a senior, there are nonprofits that can help you clear out your sidewalk or driveway. You just have to call 3-1-1.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Snow and COLD in the forecast – Kris

We are tracking a difficult day of travel on Tuesday with moderate snow in extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho and heavy snow over the mountain passes. We are also tracking an impressive surge of very cold air Wednesday and Thursday. WEATHER ALERT DAYS have been declared for both Tuesday and Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee

ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missionaries helping build more beds for Trent shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 100 missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help build more beds for the Trent Resource and Assistance Center. The shelter has been in need of more beds for quite some time due to an influx of people coming in due to the cold weather. A total of 116 missionaries will join...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Record cold temperatures a possibility this week

Weather forecasters say some Inland Northwest cities could potentially match or break cold temperature records this week. The coldest arctic air will arrive in the middle of the week. Meteorologist Charlotte Dewey from the National Weather Service office in Spokane says the current forecast calls for a low of -9 Wednesday night-Thursday morning and a high of just 5 on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy