The New York Mets have been spending more than any other team this offseason, but not everyone is happy about it. "Our sport feels broken now," a rival executive told Evan Drellich of The Athletic. "We've got somebody with three times the median payroll and has no care whatsoever for the long-term of any of these contracts, in terms of the risk associated with any of them. How exactly does this work? I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it."

QUEENS, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO