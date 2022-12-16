ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Steve Cohen’s splurge will have ‘consequences’ down the road, some in MLB say

see also Steve Cohen’s Mets spending spree drawing complaints from MLB owners Steve Cohen’s spending spree has been a delight for Mets fans, but some have only grown angry with the near billion dollars the Mets owner has handed out. The Mets owner has blown past the highest threshold tax the MLB implements for payroll, nicknamed the “Steve Cohen tax” this winter, with some MLB officials up in arms over whether or not the Mets payroll is “fair” or “good for baseball.” “I think it’s going to have consequences for him down the road,” a club official told The Athletic. “There’s no collusion....
Bleacher Report

Mets Cement Status as World Series Favorites with $315M Carlos Correa Heist

While you were sleeping, the New York Mets were busy adding yet another star to the best World Series contender money can buy. Carlos Correa, formerly of the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, will not be a San Francisco Giant after all. As Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first to report in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the decorated shortstop will instead be a Met by way of a 12-year, $315 million agreement.
Bleacher Report

MLB Mock Draft 2023: Early Predictions for Every 1st-Round Selection

Following the first-ever MLB draft lottery at the annual winter meetings earlier this month, it's time for our first official 2023 mock draft!. There is still a lot of time for prospects to rise and fall during the upcoming spring seasons, but this draft class has already taken shape on the strength of 2022 performances during the high school and college campaigns, as well as on the summer showcase circuit for high school players and in the Cape Cod League and for Team USA at the college level.
Bleacher Report

Mets Rumors: Liam Hendriks Trade with White Sox Explored by NY, More Teams

The New York Mets have showed interest in a potential trade for Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman noted "many" other teams also like the reliever. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized first reported the Mets contacted the White Sox about Hendriks. The 32-year-old...
Bleacher Report

MLB Exec Says 'Our Sport Feels Broken Now' After Steve Cohen, Mets' Spending Spree

The New York Mets have been spending more than any other team this offseason, but not everyone is happy about it. "Our sport feels broken now," a rival executive told Evan Drellich of The Athletic. "We've got somebody with three times the median payroll and has no care whatsoever for the long-term of any of these contracts, in terms of the risk associated with any of them. How exactly does this work? I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it."
Bleacher Report

The Red Sox Are the Biggest Loser of MLB's Wild Offseason

The Boston Red Sox have been through such things as an 86-year championship drought, Chicken-and-Beer-Gate and Bobby Valentine's managing, so the phrase "low point" has no business being used in conjunction with the offseason they're having. But "baffling point?" Or "befuddling point?" Now we're talking. While other teams revel in...
