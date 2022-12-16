Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Report: Wil Myers, Reds Agree to 1-Year, $7.5M Contract with Option for 2024 Season
The Cincinnati Reds reportedly signed Wil Myers to a one-year, $7.5 million contract on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal can reach up to $9.5 million "based on playing time or if he's traded," per that report, and includes a mutual option for 2024. Mayers was excellent for...
Steve Cohen’s splurge will have ‘consequences’ down the road, some in MLB say
see also Steve Cohen’s Mets spending spree drawing complaints from MLB owners Steve Cohen’s spending spree has been a delight for Mets fans, but some have only grown angry with the near billion dollars the Mets owner has handed out. The Mets owner has blown past the highest threshold tax the MLB implements for payroll, nicknamed the “Steve Cohen tax” this winter, with some MLB officials up in arms over whether or not the Mets payroll is “fair” or “good for baseball.” “I think it’s going to have consequences for him down the road,” a club official told The Athletic. “There’s no collusion....
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto Interests Giants After Failed Carlos Correa Contract
After losing out on star shortstop Carlos Correa, the San Francisco Giants are left to scour the open market for free agents who can improve their roster. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants have "some interest" in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto, who hasn't played since the 2021 season.
Mets Cement Status as World Series Favorites with $315M Carlos Correa Heist
While you were sleeping, the New York Mets were busy adding yet another star to the best World Series contender money can buy. Carlos Correa, formerly of the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, will not be a San Francisco Giant after all. As Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first to report in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the decorated shortstop will instead be a Met by way of a 12-year, $315 million agreement.
MLB Mock Draft 2023: Early Predictions for Every 1st-Round Selection
Following the first-ever MLB draft lottery at the annual winter meetings earlier this month, it's time for our first official 2023 mock draft!. There is still a lot of time for prospects to rise and fall during the upcoming spring seasons, but this draft class has already taken shape on the strength of 2022 performances during the high school and college campaigns, as well as on the summer showcase circuit for high school players and in the Cape Cod League and for Team USA at the college level.
Yankees News: Hal Steinbrenner Says Ny Isn't 'Done Yet' amid Judge, Rodón Contracts
The New York Yankees are "not done yet," according to team chairman Hal Steinbrenner. The Yankees retained Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal and added Carlos Rodón on a six-year, $162 million pact. Steinbrenner indicated the team still plans on addressing other areas this offseason. The Bronx...
Mets Rumors: Liam Hendriks Trade with White Sox Explored by NY, More Teams
The New York Mets have showed interest in a potential trade for Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman noted "many" other teams also like the reliever. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized first reported the Mets contacted the White Sox about Hendriks. The 32-year-old...
Orioles Wise to Remain Sellers and Invest in Prospects amid Latest MLB Trade Rumors
The Baltimore Orioles outperformed preseason predictions in 2022, finishing above .500 with a 83-79 record, and if their approach to this offseason is any indication, the club appears poised to lean heavier on the formula that got them there. The O's are reportedly listening to trade offers for Jorge Mateo,...
MLB Exec Says 'Our Sport Feels Broken Now' After Steve Cohen, Mets' Spending Spree
The New York Mets have been spending more than any other team this offseason, but not everyone is happy about it. "Our sport feels broken now," a rival executive told Evan Drellich of The Athletic. "We've got somebody with three times the median payroll and has no care whatsoever for the long-term of any of these contracts, in terms of the risk associated with any of them. How exactly does this work? I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it."
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto Interests Rangers, Blue Jays, More in Free Agency
Veteran outfielder Michael Conforto has not played since the 2021 season, but he still has interest in free agency. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that three teams are pursuing Conforto. "The Rangers, seeking an impact bat in left field, are among the teams with interest, along with the Mets...
Bulls Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams 'Prepared to Make Offers' for Alex Caruso
Multiple NBA teams reportedly are prepared to make trade offers for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso if the team decides to make him available. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports spoke to an Eastern Conference general manager on the matter. "The guy to watch is [Alex] Caruso," the GM said in...
The Red Sox Are the Biggest Loser of MLB's Wild Offseason
The Boston Red Sox have been through such things as an 86-year championship drought, Chicken-and-Beer-Gate and Bobby Valentine's managing, so the phrase "low point" has no business being used in conjunction with the offseason they're having. But "baffling point?" Or "befuddling point?" Now we're talking. While other teams revel in...
Dansby Swanson Was 'Willing to Take a Lot Less' Than $177M Cubs Deal, Braves GM Says
After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves, Dansby Swanson is now a Chicago Cub, though he did try desperately to reach an agreement to remain with his hometown team. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told The Athletic's Jeff Schultz that Swanson "was willing to...
