Top Strategist at $285,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm Predicts More Crypto Shakeouts After FTX Collapse

BlackRock expects that stocks will suffer due to the upcoming recession. The research claims that this recession would be unique in its severity. The investment and asset management firm BlackRock has released its forecast for the financial markets in the next year. The firm, which is believed to handle $8 trillion in assets, predicts a downturn due to central banks’ anti-inflationary measures. But its 2023 Global Outlook research claims that this recession would be unique in its severity.

2 DAYS AGO