Top Strategist at $285,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm Predicts More Crypto Shakeouts After FTX Collapse

Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Cuban says last year's crypto boom was '99% noise' – and Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest could pop the bubble
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest in the Bahamas will force the crypto world to get its act together, billionaire investor Mark Cuban has said.
dailyhodl.com
‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Says Binance Crypto Exchange Audit Is Meaningless – Here’s Why
Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who is known for being one of the first investors to foresee and profit from the collapse of the housing market in 2007, says the recent audit on Binance’s proof of reserves carries zero weight. Following the high-profile implosion of FTX, centralized crypto exchanges...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Looks Horrendous and Primed for New Bear Market Low
A widely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying BTC bears currently have the upper hand and could send the king crypto to a fresh bear market low. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that BTC bears are flexing their muscles after preventing Bitcoin from successfully taking out its resistance around $17,500.
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
coingeek.com
Binance caught funneling tokens to shore up ‘independent’ Binance.US
The Binance digital asset exchange has some explaining to do after blockchain data showed it financially rescuing its supposedly ‘independent’ Binance.US offshoot. Monday morning saw bankrupt digital asset lender Voyager Digital announce that it had accepted a $1.02 billion bid from BAM Trading Services (aka Binance.US) for Voyager’s remaining assets. Binance.US plans to return assets still on the Voyager platform to customers “in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.”
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst That Called Last Crypto Collapse Says Ethereum-Based Altcoin Mirroring Terra (LUNA) Crash
The crypto analyst known for accurately calling the last major market collapse is issuing another series of warnings, including one about an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo told his 690,000 Twitter followers in May that Waves could be the “next LUNA,” the native token of the Terra ecosystem which went to zero in the same month.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning for Binance Coin, Says BNB Following Terra (LUNA) Chart Prior to Implosion
An analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom is predicting an epic collapse for Binance Coin (BNB), the utility token of the world’s largest crypto exchange. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,900 Twitter followers that he thinks the multi-year uptrend of Binance Coin against Bitcoin (BNB/BTC) has reached its conclusion.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Bottom Predicts Incoming Rally for BTC – But There’s a Catch
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says a bounce is likely in sight for the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,900 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to rally in the near term before BTC ignites another leg down toward his target below $16,000.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Accurately Called Massive Bitcoin Crash Issues Major Update for Crypto Traders
The legendary trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s crash in January of 2018 says BTC looks primed for another sell-off event. Seasoned analyst Peter Brandt tells his 689,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is flashing a candlestick formation indicating a fresh move to the downside for the king cryptocurrency. “Please all...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Considers Selling Portion of $10,753,804,948 Bitcoin Trust if ETF Plan Fails: Report
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is reportedly considering selling some of its capital back to investors if the firm’s plans for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don’t work out. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Grayscale may explore alternative pathways to returning some of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance Coin (BNB) and One Ethereum Rival
A closely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning on leading meme altcoin Dogecoin (DOGE) and two other major digital assets. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,000 Twitter followers that DOGE is set for a 25% drop from current prices down to a major demand area around $0.057.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names Three ‘Huge Opportunities’ in Crypto Right Now
Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin says there are currently three big opportunities in the crypto industry right now. Buterin joined an episode of the Bankless podcast to lay out what he sees as the three biggest opportunities currently existing in the crypto field. While acknowledging that there are less obvious...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $3,200,000,000 in Stablecoins Exit Crypto Exchange Binance in 30 Days: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says billions of dollars worth of stablecoins are being withdrawn from top crypto exchange Binance. Glassnode says that Binance has witnessed $3.2 billion in combined outflows of Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) in a 30-day period. Based on Glassnode’s chart,...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Outperforms Bitcoin (BTC) Once Risk Assets Reverse
Bloomberg’s lead commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that Ethereum (ETH) is gearing up to outperform Bitcoin (BTC). The closely followed analyst says that despite rough waters for nearly all risk assets, Ethereum’s performance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) remains in a strong uptrend on the back of mainstream adoption. “Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
US Senate Banking Chairman Says Banning Cryptocurrencies Is Very Difficult: Report
US Senator Sherrod Brown reportedly says banning cryptocurrencies is “very difficult” after presiding over a hearing on the collapse of FTX. In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, the chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is pushing for more regulations on the cryptocurrency market and has not ruled out backing an outright ban.
thenewscrypto.com
BlackRock Warns of Recession Triggering Economic Catastrophes
BlackRock expects that stocks will suffer due to the upcoming recession. The research claims that this recession would be unique in its severity. The investment and asset management firm BlackRock has released its forecast for the financial markets in the next year. The firm, which is believed to handle $8 trillion in assets, predicts a downturn due to central banks’ anti-inflationary measures. But its 2023 Global Outlook research claims that this recession would be unique in its severity.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What Could Signal Bitcoin’s Reversal Into Next Bull Market, According to Top Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst and trader Kaleo says one classic technical indicator could signal the emergence of a new Bitcoin (BTC) bull market. In a new strategy session, Kaleo says that historically, every Bitcoin bull market began with price crossing above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The trader says that...
dailyhodl.com
Okcoin CEO Names Three Catalysts for Next Crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run
The chief executive of San Francisco-based crypto exchange Okcoin is identifying three catalysts that could spark the next crypto market bull run. In a new interview with Kitco News, Okcoin CEO Hong Fang says that the rising need for sound currency systems, caused by the failures of current centralized monetary systems, could ignite the next crypto bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says One Catalyst Could Open Institutional Floodgates and Set Off Crypto Fireworks
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal thinks crypto will recover from its high-profile disasters in the same way that hedge funds have in the past. In a new interview with crypto analyst Scott Melker, the former Goldman Sachs executive says he thinks institutions are still interested in diving into the crypto space and will do so once digital assets are regulated.
Comments / 0