One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magicWestloadedJamestown, OH
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
dayton247now.com
'Frequent gambler' arrested in Preble County bank robbery case
LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man a local sheriff's office describes as a "frequent gambler" is accused of robbing a bank earlier this month. The Preble County Sheriff's Office said the LCNB bank branch in Lewisburg was robbed about 11:58 a.m. Dec. 2. The male suspect reportedly handed a note to the teller instructing her to hand of money or there would be another mass shooting.
dayton247now.com
Reckless driver pursued by authorities, results in standoff on Interstate 71
LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to locate a vehicle driving recklessly on Interstate 71 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers located and conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai SUV driving recklessly northbound near State Route 741 in Warren County at about 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
LATEST: Police pleading with woman to return child taken during car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Columbus Police posted a tweet at about 5 p.m. Tuesday showing new photos of Jackson with the following information:. The search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money.
dayton247now.com
AMBER Alert: New surveillance photos of Nalah Jackson emerge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant on Tuesday issued a plea to the woman accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twin boys inside. Police said 24-year-old Nalah Jackson is a person of interest in the kidnapping of Kyair and Kason Thomass. Jackson, whom Bryant said...
dayton247now.com
Miami County Sheriff's Office warns of extra patrols over holiday weekends
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, the Miami County Sheriff's Office will be sending out more deputies. Early in December, more traffic enforcement began, and it will end in January 2023. The extra deputies will focus on highways with a high collision rate and highways where O.V.I. arrests are common.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at grocery store in Sidney
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) - A large police presence responded to several shots fired at a grocery store in Sidney early Wednesday morning. Several 911 calls were received at about 8 a.m. of a white male who entered the Sidney Foodtown with a gun. Several shots were fired inside the store, according to Captain William Shoemaker with Sidney Police Department.
dayton247now.com
One dead after shooting on Clover Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead after a shooting at 1026 Clover Street in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police were dispatched to Clover Street on a shooting call on Wednesday afternoon. According to Dayton Police Lieutenant Jeff Thomas, once officers arrived, an individual came out of the...
dayton247now.com
Driver identified in fatal crash on Interstate 70
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township has claimed the life of one person. The Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at about 6:05 a.m. to a crash involving three vehicles, according to a news release. A preliminary...
dayton247now.com
Nalah Jackson has lengthy criminal history, open warrant for domestic violence
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A passionate plea from authorities asking Nalah Jackson to return a five-month-old baby. Investigators say it started when their mother’s car was stolen in front of a Donatos in Columbus, where she was picking up a door dash delivery. Police say Jackson jumped in and...
dayton247now.com
Prosecutor Heck's ArriveSafe Program providing free Uber rides over holiday weekends
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to the continuous support from Heidelberg Distributing/Budweiser and Key-Ads, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. today announced that his ArriveSafe program would be available for the Christmas and New Year's holiday weekends. “I am happy to announce that over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there...
dayton247now.com
Dayton woman admits to stealing identifies of several local women
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, December 19, a Dayton woman pleaded guilty to stealing the identities of numerous young women in the Dayton area, and using those identities to carry out various forms of fraud. Federal charges 29-year-old Tiffany Lewis were filed in September, and she pleaded guilty to...
dayton247now.com
One in 'very serious condition' after house fire on Chesapeake Ave in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One individual has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital after a house fire on 4529 Chesapeake Ave in Dayton. The victim is in very serious condition, according to District Chief Andrew Wiley. Crews were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a structure...
dayton247now.com
One person dies in crash on I-75 at US-40
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) - I-75 South at US-40 was closed Wednesday morning due to an accident. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident was a 2 vehicle crash involving a semi. One person was confirmed dead at the scene,. The highway was shut down at Exit 63 at National...
dayton247now.com
Troy Police ask for help identifying theft suspect who fled from police
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft on December 18, 2022. Troy officers say they found her vehicle in a residential area, but she fled the scene. Police say the suspect poses a danger to...
dayton247now.com
$1M land sale to prompt new Dayton-area restaurant, car wash
FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A $1 million sale of 1.6 acres in the Dayton region closed Dec. 15. The sale will result in a new business. The land, near the intersection of Dayton Yellow Springs and Trebein roads in Fairborn, will be the site of an Ultimate Shine car wash.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police investigating death of 1-year-old child
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are investigating after a 1-year-old child died. Dayton Police Lt. Steve Bauer said officers were called about 4:38 p.m. Dec. 12 to 37 N. Hedges St., about a "person down." They found the child having a medical emergency. Medics took the child to Dayton Children's Hospital, where they received a "high level of medical assistance," Bauer said.
dayton247now.com
Woman dead, several injured following 8 vehicle crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One woman has died and several people injured after an eight vehicle crash shut down Interstate 75 in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile post 32 at approximately 4:48 p.m., according to the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.
dayton247now.com
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
dayton247now.com
Butler County auditor, Roger Reynolds, guilty of corruption
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is found guilty of corruption. The five-term Republican has been on trial for misusing his office for personal gain. Reynolds’s trial began a week and a half ago, and the jury began deliberating Wednesday morning. He had been charged...
dayton247now.com
Attorneys for Stephen Marlow, man accused of quadruple homicide, enter insanity plea
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Stephen Marlow, the man accused of killing four people in Butler Township in August, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Monday, December 19. Marlow's defense submitted a motion on Monday, stating that he pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court records filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
