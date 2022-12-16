ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

dayton247now.com

'Frequent gambler' arrested in Preble County bank robbery case

LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man a local sheriff's office describes as a "frequent gambler" is accused of robbing a bank earlier this month. The Preble County Sheriff's Office said the LCNB bank branch in Lewisburg was robbed about 11:58 a.m. Dec. 2. The male suspect reportedly handed a note to the teller instructing her to hand of money or there would be another mass shooting.
LEWISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

LATEST: Police pleading with woman to return child taken during car theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Columbus Police posted a tweet at about 5 p.m. Tuesday showing new photos of Jackson with the following information:. The search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

AMBER Alert: New surveillance photos of Nalah Jackson emerge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant on Tuesday issued a plea to the woman accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twin boys inside. Police said 24-year-old Nalah Jackson is a person of interest in the kidnapping of Kyair and Kason Thomass. Jackson, whom Bryant said...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami County Sheriff's Office warns of extra patrols over holiday weekends

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, the Miami County Sheriff's Office will be sending out more deputies. Early in December, more traffic enforcement began, and it will end in January 2023. The extra deputies will focus on highways with a high collision rate and highways where O.V.I. arrests are common.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at grocery store in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) - A large police presence responded to several shots fired at a grocery store in Sidney early Wednesday morning. Several 911 calls were received at about 8 a.m. of a white male who entered the Sidney Foodtown with a gun. Several shots were fired inside the store, according to Captain William Shoemaker with Sidney Police Department.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

One dead after shooting on Clover Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead after a shooting at 1026 Clover Street in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police were dispatched to Clover Street on a shooting call on Wednesday afternoon. According to Dayton Police Lieutenant Jeff Thomas, once officers arrived, an individual came out of the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Driver identified in fatal crash on Interstate 70

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township has claimed the life of one person. The Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at about 6:05 a.m. to a crash involving three vehicles, according to a news release. A preliminary...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Prosecutor Heck's ArriveSafe Program providing free Uber rides over holiday weekends

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to the continuous support from Heidelberg Distributing/Budweiser and Key-Ads, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. today announced that his ArriveSafe program would be available for the Christmas and New Year's holiday weekends. “I am happy to announce that over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton woman admits to stealing identifies of several local women

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, December 19, a Dayton woman pleaded guilty to stealing the identities of numerous young women in the Dayton area, and using those identities to carry out various forms of fraud. Federal charges 29-year-old Tiffany Lewis were filed in September, and she pleaded guilty to...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

One person dies in crash on I-75 at US-40

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) - I-75 South at US-40 was closed Wednesday morning due to an accident. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident was a 2 vehicle crash involving a semi. One person was confirmed dead at the scene,. The highway was shut down at Exit 63 at National...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Troy Police ask for help identifying theft suspect who fled from police

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft on December 18, 2022. Troy officers say they found her vehicle in a residential area, but she fled the scene. Police say the suspect poses a danger to...
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

$1M land sale to prompt new Dayton-area restaurant, car wash

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A $1 million sale of 1.6 acres in the Dayton region closed Dec. 15. The sale will result in a new business. The land, near the intersection of Dayton Yellow Springs and Trebein roads in Fairborn, will be the site of an Ultimate Shine car wash.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police investigating death of 1-year-old child

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are investigating after a 1-year-old child died. Dayton Police Lt. Steve Bauer said officers were called about 4:38 p.m. Dec. 12 to 37 N. Hedges St., about a "person down." They found the child having a medical emergency. Medics took the child to Dayton Children's Hospital, where they received a "high level of medical assistance," Bauer said.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Woman dead, several injured following 8 vehicle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One woman has died and several people injured after an eight vehicle crash shut down Interstate 75 in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile post 32 at approximately 4:48 p.m., according to the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Butler County auditor, Roger Reynolds, guilty of corruption

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is found guilty of corruption. The five-term Republican has been on trial for misusing his office for personal gain. Reynolds’s trial began a week and a half ago, and the jury began deliberating Wednesday morning. He had been charged...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

