COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Columbus Police posted a tweet at about 5 p.m. Tuesday showing new photos of Jackson with the following information:. The search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO