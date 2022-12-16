ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

dayton247now.com

Driver identified in fatal crash on Interstate 70

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township has claimed the life of one person. The Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at about 6:05 a.m. to a crash involving three vehicles, according to a news release. A preliminary...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Woman dead, several injured following 8 vehicle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One woman has died and several people injured after an eight vehicle crash shut down Interstate 75 in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile post 32 at approximately 4:48 p.m., according to the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

One confirmed dead after rollover crash on I-75 North near I-70

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is confirmed dead after a rollover crash on I-75 North near I-70. Traffic on I-75 North is being diverted to I-70 East or West. The ramps from I-70 East and I-70 West to northbound I-75 are both closed as well. Another person is injured...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

One dead after shooting on Clover Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead after a shooting at 1026 Clover Street in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police were dispatched to Clover Street on a shooting call on Wednesday afternoon. According to Dayton Police Lieutenant Jeff Thomas, once officers arrived, an individual came out of the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at grocery store in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) - A large police presence responded to several shots fired at a grocery store in Sidney early Wednesday morning. Several 911 calls were received at about 8 a.m. of a white male who entered the Sidney Foodtown with a gun. Several shots were fired inside the store, according to Captain William Shoemaker with Sidney Police Department.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

Police respond to a possible shooting in West Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police responded to a possible shooting near the intersection of Edison Street and North Orchard Avenue in Dayton. A dispatch sergeant said that the call was received about 12:21 p.m. Wednesday after a report of two males that had been fighting before shots were fired. It's...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami County Sheriff's Office warns of extra patrols over holiday weekends

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, the Miami County Sheriff's Office will be sending out more deputies. Early in December, more traffic enforcement began, and it will end in January 2023. The extra deputies will focus on highways with a high collision rate and highways where O.V.I. arrests are common.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Phase 1 of major Dayton 'Flight Line' trail project calls for $1.8M

DAYTON , Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The first step of a project that would link hundreds of miles of bike and walking trails to the city’s center requires $1.9 million. The city of Dayton submitted a request to the Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC) for the design...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

LATEST: Police pleading with woman to return child taken during car theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Columbus Police posted a tweet at about 5 p.m. Tuesday showing new photos of Jackson with the following information:. The search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police investigating death of 1-year-old child

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are investigating after a 1-year-old child died. Dayton Police Lt. Steve Bauer said officers were called about 4:38 p.m. Dec. 12 to 37 N. Hedges St., about a "person down." They found the child having a medical emergency. Medics took the child to Dayton Children's Hospital, where they received a "high level of medical assistance," Bauer said.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kason Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Jackson faces two...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

AMBER Alert: New surveillance photos of Nalah Jackson emerge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant on Tuesday issued a plea to the woman accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twin boys inside. Police said 24-year-old Nalah Jackson is a person of interest in the kidnapping of Kyair and Kason Thomass. Jackson, whom Bryant said...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Moraine warns Kroger customers of fraud

MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) - The Moraine Police Department (MPD) is warning Kroger customers to check their bank accounts for fraudulent charges. The MPD warns anyone who has used Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or who placed a Kroger delivery through Instacart in the last two weeks to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges.
MORAINE, OH
dayton247now.com

Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds guilty of corruption

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is found guilty of corruption. The five-term Republican has been on trial for misusing his office for personal gain. Reynolds’s trial began a week and a half ago, and the jury began deliberating Wednesday morning. He had been charged...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

ODOT prepares for winter storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to upcoming rain and freezing temperatures, ODOT crews will be pretreating the roads differently. So, plow trucks will be on standby, strategically placed throughout the state waiting to treat 43,000 lane miles. Once the rain stops, crews will begin dumping salt and brine. Like...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

