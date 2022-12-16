Golden State Warriors power forward JaMychal Green (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. Green was expected to be ruled out after waking up Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. Donte DiVincenzo will also be inactive due to substandard health conditions. Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) are still unavailable, so look for Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable), Anthony Lamb, and Moses Moody to take on larger roles versus the Knicks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO