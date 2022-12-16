Read full article on original website
Nikola Jovic playing with Miami's second unit on Tuesday night
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is not starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Jovic will come off the bench after Haywood Highsmith was named Tuesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 183.7 minutes this season, Jovic is averaging 0.74 FanDuel points per minute.
Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful for Milwaukee's Wednesday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after right knee soreness forced him to miss two straight games. Expect Pat Connaughton or Jevon Carter to play an increased role on Wednesday if Middleton is inactive.
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Haywood Highsmith starting Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Highsmith will make his second start of the season and replace Nikola Jovic in the lineup. Jimmy Butler (gastrointestinal illness), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness), and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are all out for the Heat on Tuesday.
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
Jonathan Kuminga (illness) available for Warriors on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) is active for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Kuminga will suit up in New York after he was listed with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 13.7 points, 5.5...
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
Grant Williams (illness) probable for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williams is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable for Wednesday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against Indiana. Williams' Wednesday projection includes 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) remains out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Aaron Wiggins to log more minutes versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
Steph Curry says he's 'nowhere near picking up a basketball' yet in rehab
Warriors superstar Steph Curry spoke to TNT during Tuesday night’s broadcast against the Knicks and said he will be out a “few weeks” and will form a timeline in January.
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Green has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Tuesday's clash with the Heat. Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. could see more minutes with Green ruled out.
Warriors rule JaMychal Green (health protocols) out Tuesday
Golden State Warriors power forward JaMychal Green (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. Green was expected to be ruled out after waking up Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. Donte DiVincenzo will also be inactive due to substandard health conditions. Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) are still unavailable, so look for Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable), Anthony Lamb, and Moses Moody to take on larger roles versus the Knicks.
Celtics' Marcus Smart (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smart is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Indiana. Smart's Wednesday projection includes 12.0...
Klay Thompson (knee) available for Warriors Tuesday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (knee) is available for Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. Thompson has been upgraded from probable for a second consecutive game. Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back for Golden State, so don't be surprised if Thompson is rested on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) are still unavailable for the Warriors.
John Collins (ankle) back in Atlanta's lineup Monday; Onyeka Okongwu to the bench
The Atlanta Hawks listed John Collins (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Collins will start tonight in his first game of December, while Onyeka Okongwu plays off the bench. Collins has a $6,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 28.4 fantasy points against...
