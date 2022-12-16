ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Timeline: Here's how the next few days of the incoming winter storm will look like

SEATTLE — Another winter storm arrives Thursday night, continuing through tomorrow morning, bringing snow and freezing rain to Western Washington. Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning starting Thursday and ending Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

SR 172 and Douglas County Roads Still Closed

Multiple Douglas County roads continue to be closed Thursday, but WSDOT hopes to have SR 17 reopened by later this evening. On Wednesday, roads leading up to the Waterville Plateau were closed down after high wind conditions brought in drifting snow, leading to poor road visibility. Areas north of US...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions

Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Much of SR-172 Closed for Extreme Winter Weather

A seven-mile stretch of State Route 172 remains closed due to poor visibility from blowing snow and large snow drifts. The closure is from milepost 14 near the junction of McNeil Canyon Road and milepost 21 west of Mansfield. Crews continue to work the area to remove snow drifts and...
MANSFIELD, WA
KATU.com

Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter

WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Washington adopts plan for transition to zero-emission vehicles

Earlier this week, the Washington Department of Ecology updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require that all new light-duty vehicles sold in Washington meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. Washington is only the third state in the nation to adopt the expanded ZEV standards since a decision by the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022

As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy