ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Joe Mazzulla on bringing back Robert Williams: 'He just makes us better'

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qb30n_0jlXKmHG00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided a positive update on Celtics center Robert Williams III and his impending return Friday night. Williams has yet to play this season following a knee procedure in late September — Mazzulla confirmed before the game Williams will indeed see his first action of the year against the Magic. Mazzulla also offered insight into Williams’ recovery and what the expectations in the short term will be.

“There isn’t a minute restriction,” Mazzulla said. “We just have got to make sure we don’t over use him. It’s more about how he’s doing during the game and how he’s doing after the game. Williams served as the club’s defensive anchor last season, and many believe bringing him back into the fold will help Boston recapture that same magic on defense. The Celtics are No. 13 in points in the paint allowed this year thus far.

“He just makes us better,” Mazzulla said. “He’ll allow our guys to be more confident in defending the ball aggressively because they know they have help and size behind.”

Mazzulla neglected to share how many minutes Williams is likely to play Friday or in the interim. He did state that the center’s conditioning and recovery are both in a great place.

Fellow big man Al Horford will also return to action Friday. Horford was sidelined with COVID before joining his wife for the birth of his fifth child.

The Celtics host the Magic this Friday night and Sunday afternoon. The club is beginning a seven-game home stand at TD Garden until a New Year’s Day tilt in Denver.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
PIX11

New York Rangers on seven-game winning streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-1 on Sunday night for their seventh straight win. Vincent Trocheck, Filip Chytil and Kappo Kakko each had a goal and an assist, and Vitali Kravtsov, Braden Schneider and Jacob […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy