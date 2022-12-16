ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stevens continues to deal with right knee soreness and is doubtful to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Stevens' Wednesday...
CLEVELAND, OH
Harrison Barnes (quad) questionable for Kings' Wednesday matchup

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes' status is currently unknown after he was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice with a quad injury. Terence Davis is a candidate for an increased role versus a Lakers' team ranked 14th in defensive rating if Barnes is ruled out.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Porter Jr. will remained sidelined with a strained left heel although head coach Mike Malone stated it's possible he will back within Denver's next two games. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to see an increased role on Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
Austin Reaves (ankle) doubtful for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Reaves is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was recently held out one contest with a right ankle sprain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes if Reaves is inactive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday

The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
ATLANTA, GA
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jeff Green (back) available for Denver's Tuesday matchup versus Memphis

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (back) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Green will be active after the Nuggets' veteran was listed as questionable with a back injury. In 16.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to record 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
DENVER, CO
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as probable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar missed one game with ankle soreness. In 38.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After missing one game with foot soreness, Westbrook's status remains in limbo. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench if Westbrook is inactive on Wednesday. Westbrook's current projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) questionable for Clippers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Charlotte Hornets. Jackson's status is currently in limbo after he was forced to sit out two games with left Achilles inflammation. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 22nd (48.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, John Wall should play an increased role if Jackson is inactive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Houston's Nico Collins (foot) DNP on Tuesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) was listed as an estimated non-participant on Tuesday. Collins has already missed two straight games with a foot ailment. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' unit allowing 34.4 FanDuel point per game to wideouts, expect Chris Moore to see more targets in Week 16 if Collins is ruled out.
HOUSTON, TX

