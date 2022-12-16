Read full article on original website
Coloradans face challenges in accessing abortion clinics due to increased demand in the state
Coloradans are having a harder time accessing abortion clinics due to increased demand in the state. That’s the result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of whether or not to provide secure access to abortions to the states themselves.
New York GOP leader calls accusation of faked bio for new GOP House member 'serious'
New York Rep.-elect George Santos last month won a House seat on Long Island but much of his biography and resume appear to have been invented. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Dec. 20, 2022.)
Colorado air quality continues to fall short of federal standards
Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission held a series of meetings last week to discuss air quality plans for the near future. This comes as the Environmental Protection Agency has signaled that air quality across much of the Front Range is not in compliance with standards set forth in the Clean Air Act.
