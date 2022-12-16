Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLO
Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman among ranked teams
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 17. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
footballscoop.com
Sources: Butch Jones to hire Arch Manning's high school coordinator
Sources tell FootballScoop Butch Jones is moving quickly to fill the tight ends role at Arkansas State. Matt Limegrover who currently fills that role on Jones' staff is leaving to become offensive line coach at Kent State. Sources tell FootballScoop Jones plans to hire Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator...
Kait 8
A-State women’s basketball struggles offensively, falls at Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State (5-6) made a season-low 15 field goals, shot 25 percent from the court and hit just one three as the Red Wolves fell at Little Rock (3-7) 60-44 inside the Jack Stephens Center Sunday afternoon. It was just the third time A-State was...
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program,” according to a case file reviewed by a local prosecutor. The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal […]
neareport.com
Meet NEA’s new district prosecutor-elect, Sonia Fonticiella
In November, Northeast Arkansas elected a new district prosecutor to cover Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties. She is Sonia Fonticiella and in January, 2023 she takes over one of the most influential roles in area law enforcement. On December 16, as she was packing up her private...
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
5newsonline.com
Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress." The autopsy...
whiterivernow.com
Report on fatal tractor-trailer accident released by state police
More details of a fatal tractor-trailer accident just north of Batesville earlier this month have been released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the state police’s fatality report, an International Harvester driven by Mark A. Spinks, 56, of Concord, was southbound in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 167 on Dec. 6 when it began traveling in a southeast direction and then “crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic and entered the northbound shoulder” before it struck the “ditch/creek embankment” and came to a rest. Spinks was killed in the accident.
Kait 8
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searched for a man that went hunting Sunday. He is now found. Police found the man right before 9 Sunday evening. According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening. They were told the man went...
Kait 8
Auto parts store contends with robbery on ‘Super Saturday’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Saturday before Christmas is always known to be busy for retail workers, but an auto parts store is having a more hectic day at their store. A robbery took place around 7 p.m. on Dec. 17. at Advanced Auto Parts on Highland in Jonesboro. According...
Kait 8
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Senior Pastor John Miles of the First United Methodist Church has been suspended. The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
Kait 8
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital. According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student in the Math and Science Magnet school brought gummies to school and shared them...
Kait 8
‘I’m scared to drive on 49′: Drivers react to recent crashes
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One stretch of highway in Northeast Arkansas driven by thousands of drivers daily has created a scare recently. In the past week, at least two crashes have happened on Highway 49 between Brookland and the Craighead County line, one of those deadly. This comes after we...
Kait 8
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
KATV
Senior pastor of First United Methodist Church suspended
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Senior Pastor John Miles of the First United Methodist Church has been suspended, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
