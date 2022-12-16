ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze

HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fireworks sales launch Dec. 20 ahead of New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas fireworks retailers said the dry conditions and supply chain issues that hampered fireworks sales during recent holidays are no longer an issue for the New Year's fireworks season. Anyone looking celebrate the new year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Tuesday, Dec. 20....
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tips to protect your plants when the temperatures plunge

AUSTIN, Texas — The cooler temperatures are here in Central Texas and expected to go below the freezing mark later in the week. Assistant manager Kelley Carter of The Great Outdoors Nursery in Austin said there are some ways to protect your outdoor plants. One of the ways is putting on a frost cloth.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

With provisional ballots counted, Kirk Watson wins Travis County by 30 votes

AUSTIN, Texas — With provisional ballots now counted in the mayoral runoff election, Austin Mayor-elect Kirk Watson has won Travis County by 30 votes. On election night, Dec. 13, Watson trailed opponent Celia Israel in the county by 17 votes. But Watson was projected to win the race after getting 62% of the vote among city of Austin voters in Williamson County, bringing him to the lead by 886 votes on election night.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin's Trail of Lights canceled Tuesday night due to rainfall

AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall from Monday has forced Austin's Trail of Lights to cancel its festivities Tuesday night. Organizers announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, citing heavy rain and a lack of drying conditions at Zilker Park. Due to the saturation, the City of Austin has closed the park...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Pets Alive! asking for short-term fosters during cold snap

AUSTIN, Texas — As the coldest air so far this season approaches, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is asking for help sheltering dogs. The shelter said it needs dozens of dogs in foster homes by Thursday because it doesn't have enough space in its indoor kennels. The short-term fostering would...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Here's how you can reduce your carbon footprint over the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas — While the holidays are filled with great meals and gifts, they're also the most trash-filled months of the year. Austin Resource Recovery is encouraging Austinites to reuse, repair and repurpose when gifting this holiday season. Madelyn Morgan with Austin Resource Recovery said Americans are generating 23%...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man found guilty in 2020 Austin murder

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of murder in link to a 2020 shooting in southeast Austin has been declared guilty. A Travis County jury convicted Michael Ruscoe, 39, on Friday, Dec. 16. Jury selection for the trial began on Dec. 12 and testimony began a day later. Ruscoe...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
AUSTIN, TX

