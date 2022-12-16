Read full article on original website
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
Former Alamo Drafthouse employee who accused company of union busting receives settlement
AUSTIN, Texas — A former South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse Cinema employee who said he was fired for unionizing reached a settlement with the movie company. "They offered me a large sum of money," said former Alamo Drafthouse waiter Simon Ingrand. In July, Alamo Drafthouse workers on South Lamar held...
Fireworks sales launch Dec. 20 ahead of New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas fireworks retailers said the dry conditions and supply chain issues that hampered fireworks sales during recent holidays are no longer an issue for the New Year's fireworks season. Anyone looking celebrate the new year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Tuesday, Dec. 20....
Tips to protect your plants when the temperatures plunge
AUSTIN, Texas — The cooler temperatures are here in Central Texas and expected to go below the freezing mark later in the week. Assistant manager Kelley Carter of The Great Outdoors Nursery in Austin said there are some ways to protect your outdoor plants. One of the ways is putting on a frost cloth.
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
With provisional ballots counted, Kirk Watson wins Travis County by 30 votes
AUSTIN, Texas — With provisional ballots now counted in the mayoral runoff election, Austin Mayor-elect Kirk Watson has won Travis County by 30 votes. On election night, Dec. 13, Watson trailed opponent Celia Israel in the county by 17 votes. But Watson was projected to win the race after getting 62% of the vote among city of Austin voters in Williamson County, bringing him to the lead by 886 votes on election night.
Researchers at Dell Medical School, University of Texas use fitness wearables to study Alzheimer's
AUSTIN, Texas — Researchers at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin are looking into ways to prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease. They are studying ways to prevent delirium, which is a "decline in awareness, attention and thinking." The chair of Dell Med's Department of...
Building under construction catches fire at The Grove development in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A building under construction caught fire Monday morning at The Grove development in Austin. The Austin Fire Department first reported the incident around 10:49 a.m. at 4222 Elevator Drive, calling it a third-alarm fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a heavy fire in a four-story building. The...
City of Austin 'prepared' to activate cold weather shelters this week
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it is monitoring the winter weather forecast for this week and is “prepared” to activate cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness. The City said it will activate those shelters no later than 9 a.m. each day based on...
Austin's Trail of Lights canceled Tuesday night due to rainfall
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall from Monday has forced Austin's Trail of Lights to cancel its festivities Tuesday night. Organizers announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, citing heavy rain and a lack of drying conditions at Zilker Park. Due to the saturation, the City of Austin has closed the park...
Austin Pets Alive! asking for short-term fosters during cold snap
AUSTIN, Texas — As the coldest air so far this season approaches, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is asking for help sheltering dogs. The shelter said it needs dozens of dogs in foster homes by Thursday because it doesn't have enough space in its indoor kennels. The short-term fostering would...
Here's how you can reduce your carbon footprint over the holidays
AUSTIN, Texas — While the holidays are filled with great meals and gifts, they're also the most trash-filled months of the year. Austin Resource Recovery is encouraging Austinites to reuse, repair and repurpose when gifting this holiday season. Madelyn Morgan with Austin Resource Recovery said Americans are generating 23%...
Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
Travis County officials warn residents about thieves stealing tax payments from the mail
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — With tax payments closing in, the Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Travis County Tax Office want to warn people about thieves that are getting their hands on your payments from the mail. Officials say they had about nine cases of property tax payments stolen...
Police investigating suspicious death near Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, APD said officers were working a suspicious death near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
Texas volleyball lights the tower after Longhorns win national championship
The Texas volleyball team returned home from Omaha as national champions. They were greeted by hundreds of Longhorn volleyball fans.
Man found guilty in 2020 Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of murder in link to a 2020 shooting in southeast Austin has been declared guilty. A Travis County jury convicted Michael Ruscoe, 39, on Friday, Dec. 16. Jury selection for the trial began on Dec. 12 and testimony began a day later. Ruscoe...
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) "Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023. While Nelson is...
Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, not in court as scheduled Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, was expected to appear in court Monday morning but did not. Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month...
