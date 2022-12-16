ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costilla County, CO

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
COLORADO STATE
Advancement of Baroz plea postponed to January

ALAMOSA — Adre Baroz appeared virtually in court on Thursday concerning his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI). Baroz, 27, is charged with five counts of murder in the first degree after deliberation, a class one felony, five counts of tampering with deceased human remains, a class three felony, and two counts of assault and kidnapping.
ALAMOSA, CO
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado

People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
COLORADO STATE

