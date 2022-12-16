Read full article on original website
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Advancement of Baroz plea postponed to January
ALAMOSA — Adre Baroz appeared virtually in court on Thursday concerning his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI). Baroz, 27, is charged with five counts of murder in the first degree after deliberation, a class one felony, five counts of tampering with deceased human remains, a class three felony, and two counts of assault and kidnapping.
Standoff in Custer County with armed man in camper ends peacefully
SILVER CLIFF, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff that caused the evacuation of part of a southern Colorado town is peacefully resolved. An armed man was holed up inside a camper in Silver Cliff in Custer County. The incident began unfolding since late Sunday morning in the town of Silver Cliff,...
Evacuations in place amid standoff with armed suspect in Custer County
Law enforcement in Custer County is in a standoff with an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a camper in Silver Cliff.
WATCH: Custer County standoff suspect arrested
Brigham Sheehan is facing multiple charges. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Experts share tips on keeping utility bills low as temperatures dip below zero.
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
Monte Vista police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen Saturday
Naliyah Valdez was last seen in Monte Vista on Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. Police did not specify where Naliyah was last seen.
