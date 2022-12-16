Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Perspective: I’m Jewish. Can we please stop with the ‘happy holidays’?
“Happy holidays” is supposed to be an inclusive greeting, but we actually are more respectful and inclusive when we offer holiday greetings specific to a person’s faith.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce thanks you for an amazing year!
In 2022, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work advocating for our business community, bringing our signature events back at full steam, including Taste of Laguna, State of the City Mayor’s Luncheon, our Annual Golf Tournament, and promoting collaboration among our businesses. We look forward...
iheart.com
This Rancho Cucamonga Christmas Display Is Lighting Up The Inland Empire!!
For 40 years now Rancho Cucamonga has dominated the Inland Empire with their Christmas displays! Thoroughbred Avenue has been an attraction every year for Christmas and this year is no different! Watch the video above for more details.
Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach Steakhouse
Although a piece of my heart will permanently reside in Manhattan, and I physically reside in Indiana, I find myself on the West Coast every few months for one reason or another.
Danny Trejo, Arnold Schwarzenegger help give away toys in massive Boyle Heights event
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Trejo helped spread a little holiday cheer at one of the city's biggest toy giveaways Saturday.
Angelenos outraged after shelters reportedly turning away animals due to limited capacity
Angelenos are once again targeting local animal shelters, this time jumping to arms after several reports that animals are being turned away due to limited capacity. Standards at Los Angeles animal shelters have already been called into question in recent months, after tales of neglect and understaffing made headlines. First reported by The Los Angeles Times on Sunday, animal shelters are now being scrutinized for their alleged failure to take in animals stating that they're already full of animals. "Why are employees still turning away cats?" asked Michelle Cornelius, a volunteer with the West Valley Shelter. "Yesterday there was another. Somebody called an...
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Los Angeles
Best Places to Live in Los Angeles: LA has everything from sandy beaches, towering skyscrapers, beautiful theatres, and upscale shopping streets to suburban houses. It exudes the energy of a bustling city combined with a laid-back lifestyle, making it a dream destination for many. As the melting pot for so...
newportbeachindy.com
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach
In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
Flames destroy Garden Grove building; adjacent structures saved
Firefighters waged a defensive battle this morning when a vacant building went up in flames in Garden Grove, and protected a gas station and other nearby commercial structures.
'Santa Monica is not safe' - sign by local business owners draws attention to increase in crime
Hoping to call attention to crime and homelessness, business leaders have put up a sign saying "Santa Monica is not safe" near that city's popular Third Street Promenade.
Teams to begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
Outreach teams are set to begin work on moving homeless people from encampments into hotels and motels starting Tuesday under Mayor Karen Bass' new "Inside Safe" plan.
Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help
New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807
The 90807's homes are mostly built along wide, quiet avenues lined with stately trees. The architecture is varied but tends toward Spanish Revival, along with many traditional-style houses built in the 1930s and 1940s. The post A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Banning Ranch, OC's Last Undeveloped Coastal Treasure, To Be Preserved
The 387-acre parcel — now known as the Randall Preserve —is thought to be the biggest, privately owned swath of undeveloped coastal land south of Ventura.
orangecountyzest.com
Must-try acai bowl in Orange County
Founded in 2013, Paradise Bowls takes pride in their delectable acai and pitaya bowls crafted from fresh ingredients that keep you coming back for more. Now through January 30, download the Retail Therapy app and receive one small or medium bowl free when you purchase one bowl of the same size. Simply present coupon at time of purchase to redeem.
Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains
In separate incidents, several hikers and dogs got stuck and had to be rescued from icy conditions on Southern California trails this weekend.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mountain lion sighting near Mission Viejo school prompts lockdown
A mountain lion sighting prompted a lockdown at Newhart Middle School in Mission Viejo on Thursday, December 15, sheriff’s officials said. After the animal was spotted near the campus in the early morning, the school went into lockdown and authorities established a perimeter in the area, according to Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Mike Woodruff.
4 Great Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Comments / 0