ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce thanks you for an amazing year!

In 2022, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work advocating for our business community, bringing our signature events back at full steam, including Taste of Laguna, State of the City Mayor’s Luncheon, our Annual Golf Tournament, and promoting collaboration among our businesses. We look forward...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Angelenos outraged after shelters reportedly turning away animals due to limited capacity

Angelenos are once again targeting local animal shelters, this time jumping to arms after several reports that animals are being turned away due to limited capacity. Standards at Los Angeles animal shelters have already been called into question in recent months, after tales of neglect and understaffing made headlines. First reported by The Los Angeles Times on Sunday, animal shelters are now being scrutinized for their alleged failure to take in animals stating that they're already full of animals. "Why are employees still turning away cats?" asked Michelle Cornelius, a volunteer with the West Valley Shelter. "Yesterday there was another. Somebody called an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Los Angeles

Best Places to Live in Los Angeles: LA has everything from sandy beaches, towering skyscrapers, beautiful theatres, and upscale shopping streets to suburban houses. It exudes the energy of a bustling city combined with a laid-back lifestyle, making it a dream destination for many. As the melting pot for so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newportbeachindy.com

The Trashy Side of Newport Beach

In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807

The 90807's homes are mostly built along wide, quiet avenues lined with stately trees. The architecture is varied but tends toward Spanish Revival, along with many traditional-style houses built in the 1930s and 1940s. The post A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountyzest.com

Must-try acai bowl in Orange County

Founded in 2013, Paradise Bowls takes pride in their delectable acai and pitaya bowls crafted from fresh ingredients that keep you coming back for more. Now through January 30, download the Retail Therapy app and receive one small or medium bowl free when you purchase one bowl of the same size. Simply present coupon at time of purchase to redeem.
americanmilitarynews.com

Mountain lion sighting near Mission Viejo school prompts lockdown

A mountain lion sighting prompted a lockdown at Newhart Middle School in Mission Viejo on Thursday, December 15, sheriff’s officials said. After the animal was spotted near the campus in the early morning, the school went into lockdown and authorities established a perimeter in the area, according to Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Mike Woodruff.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy