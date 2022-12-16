ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Family School: Gardening in Winter

Holy Family School (HFS) winter garden is full of promise and productivity. HFS don’t let it go to waste. The 2nd graders enjoyed their garden time recently with Ms. PJ. Holy Family Catholic School instills Christian values and Catholic principles in students through the Gospel message of Jesus Christ; Faith, Community, Service, and Excellence.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Nonprofit Lagerlof Cares Donates $15,000 to Two Local Charities

Pasadena nonprofit Lagerlof Cares has donated $15,000 to two local Pasadena charities. The nonprofit, the charitable arm of of local law firm Lagerlof, LLP, donated $7,500 to The Foundation for Living Beauty received $7,500 and Hillsides received the same amount after hosting their second annual golf tournament fundraiser event. “We...
PASADENA, CA
St. Gregory A&M Hovsepian School’s Kindergartners Engineer their Own Gingerbread Houses

St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School’s sweet Kindergarten class engineered their own gingerbread houses as a STEAM activity. They used math, science, and art to count the gingerbread pieces and used different types of candy to construct their homes in a creative and artistic way! They used their knowledge of shapes to carefully assemble the pieces in a functional way.
PASADENA, CA
‘Cats of Festivus’ Event to Feature Scratching Post Festivus Pole and the Meowing of Grievances

The Tail Town Cats of Festivus this December 23 at 1:30 p.m. is a voting competition that lets fans vote for their favorite adoptable cats. The event, aimed to raise awareness about animal adoption and to find forever homes for the cats, will spotlight six adorable cats named Lorraine, Olive, Arcadia, Tortellini, Anthony, and Peppy, as they climb the Festivus pole – a big scratching post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sew What? Anything You Like, At This Open Sewing Meetup

Remainders Creative Reuse, a Pasadena non-profit thrift store for donated fabric, paper and other arts and crafts supplies, is hosting an Open Sewing Meetup on Thursday, Dec. 22, at their shop at 787 E. Washington Blvd. It’s an evening where you can join fellow sewists and make whatever your heart...
PASADENA, CA
Bonta Issues Pre-Holiday Charity Consumer Alert

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Monday offered tips on how to donate safely and avoid charity fraud by taking steps to ensure donors are giving to a legitimate cause during the holiday season. Bonta’s office has primary regulatory oversight of charities and professional fundraisers who solicit on their behalf in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pasadena Residents Help Beautify Business Area and Enhance Water-Use Efficiency at Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day

Over 26 volunteers from the community joined Pasadena Water and Power’s Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day on Nov. 12, at the Block 5 Parking Lot, which serves multiple small businesses along the southeast comer of Washington Blvd. and Lake Ave. PWP Interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger Interim General Manager...
PASADENA, CA
Sequoyah School’s Exhibition Night in Pictures

Sequoyah School thanks everyone who came out to celebrate the hard work and creativity of its high school students at the recent Exhibition Night. It was a joyful culmination of 5 months of learning. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
PASADENA, CA
Supervisor Barger Announces Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Jimenez was shot while walking to Villa...
PASADENA, CA
A Bluegrass Band Like No Other: The Miskey Mountain Boys to Perform in Altadena

A bluegrass band like no other, The Miskey Mountain Boys will be at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena on Thursday, Dec. 22, seamlessly blending jazz, classical and swing with traditional Bluegrass into a new genre they lovingly call “Classgrazz.”. The Miskey Mountain Boys are world-class musicians – and...
ALTADENA, CA
Chill Play, the New Lunch Time Alternative at Aveson School of Leaders

Chill Play, the new lunch time alternative at Aveson School of Leaders! The playground isn’t for everyone. Now there’s Chill Play, where students eat lunch together and “chill” in Mrs. Ross’ room with quiet, small group activities. Aveson School of Leaders, 1919 Pinecrest Dr, Altadena,...
ALTADENA, CA
No-Burn Order Covering Pasadena Extended Through Wednesday

The South Coast Air Quality Management District Tuesday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in Pasadena and much of the Southland through Wednesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59...
PASADENA, CA
Long-Time District 6 Council Liaison Takako Suzuki Retires

After 23 years at City Hall District 6 Councilmember Steve Madison’s longtime District Liaison Takako Suzuki is retiring. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. She is currently working with Justin Chapman, who will serve as the next district liaison. Before joining Councilmember Madison at City Hall in 1999,...
PASADENA, CA
Entertainment Icon and Two-Time Grammy Winner Tanya Tucker to Star In Rose Parade Grand Finale

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses joins The Mansion Entertainment Group in announcing the highly anticipated Grand Finale of the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, January 2, 2023. As the two-hour mark approaches and the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd., two-time GRAMMY® winner Tanya Tucker will delight audiences with a performance of her current single, “Ready as I’ll Never Be.”
