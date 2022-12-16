Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Fire Department Still Accepting Donations for Its Annual Spark of Love Toy Drive
The Pasadena Fire Department is still accepting new unwrapped toys, sports equipment and gift cards for boys and girls 0-17 as part of its annual Spark of Love Toy Drive. Residents can drop their donations to any Pasadena Fire station until December 24. Click the link below to see locations...
pasadenanow.com
Despite Donations Drop, Salvation Army to Distribute Food and Toys to 500 Needy Families on Wednesday
The Salvation Army is distributing food and toys to needy families on Wednesday at its church location at 960 East Walnut Street. This year’s food and toy drive will serve about 500 families and 1,500 children who signed up, said Major Roy Wild, who leads the Pasadena Salvation Army Tabernacle Corps.
pasadenanow.com
Holy Family School: Gardening in Winter
Holy Family School (HFS) winter garden is full of promise and productivity. HFS don’t let it go to waste. The 2nd graders enjoyed their garden time recently with Ms. PJ. Holy Family Catholic School instills Christian values and Catholic principles in students through the Gospel message of Jesus Christ; Faith, Community, Service, and Excellence.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Nonprofit Lagerlof Cares Donates $15,000 to Two Local Charities
Pasadena nonprofit Lagerlof Cares has donated $15,000 to two local Pasadena charities. The nonprofit, the charitable arm of of local law firm Lagerlof, LLP, donated $7,500 to The Foundation for Living Beauty received $7,500 and Hillsides received the same amount after hosting their second annual golf tournament fundraiser event. “We...
pasadenanow.com
St. Gregory A&M Hovsepian School’s Kindergartners Engineer their Own Gingerbread Houses
St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School’s sweet Kindergarten class engineered their own gingerbread houses as a STEAM activity. They used math, science, and art to count the gingerbread pieces and used different types of candy to construct their homes in a creative and artistic way! They used their knowledge of shapes to carefully assemble the pieces in a functional way.
pasadenanow.com
‘Cats of Festivus’ Event to Feature Scratching Post Festivus Pole and the Meowing of Grievances
The Tail Town Cats of Festivus this December 23 at 1:30 p.m. is a voting competition that lets fans vote for their favorite adoptable cats. The event, aimed to raise awareness about animal adoption and to find forever homes for the cats, will spotlight six adorable cats named Lorraine, Olive, Arcadia, Tortellini, Anthony, and Peppy, as they climb the Festivus pole – a big scratching post.
pasadenanow.com
Home of the Week: A Sophisticated Penthouse Located on The Prado on Lake in Pasadena
This sophisticated penthouse is located in The Prado on Lake. Sleek finishes and an open floor plan with soaring ceilings create a truly urban experience. Two bedrooms and two full baths are featured and public rooms that are filled with natural light from the oversized glass doors. The full-length terrace...
pasadenanow.com
Sew What? Anything You Like, At This Open Sewing Meetup
Remainders Creative Reuse, a Pasadena non-profit thrift store for donated fabric, paper and other arts and crafts supplies, is hosting an Open Sewing Meetup on Thursday, Dec. 22, at their shop at 787 E. Washington Blvd. It’s an evening where you can join fellow sewists and make whatever your heart...
pasadenanow.com
Bonta Issues Pre-Holiday Charity Consumer Alert
California Attorney General Rob Bonta Monday offered tips on how to donate safely and avoid charity fraud by taking steps to ensure donors are giving to a legitimate cause during the holiday season. Bonta’s office has primary regulatory oversight of charities and professional fundraisers who solicit on their behalf in...
pasadenanow.com
Pointing to Judge’s Ruling, Altadenan Christopher Ballew Seeks Firing of Pasadena Police Officers
At a press conference Wednesday, an Altadenan injured by Pasadena police during a violent arrest in 2017 and his attorney quoted a judge’s ruling to support the firing of Pasadena officers involved in the incident. “I could have been killed that night,” Christopher Ballew told media. “So the fact...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Residents Help Beautify Business Area and Enhance Water-Use Efficiency at Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day
Over 26 volunteers from the community joined Pasadena Water and Power’s Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day on Nov. 12, at the Block 5 Parking Lot, which serves multiple small businesses along the southeast comer of Washington Blvd. and Lake Ave. PWP Interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger Interim General Manager...
pasadenanow.com
Sequoyah School’s Exhibition Night in Pictures
Sequoyah School thanks everyone who came out to celebrate the hard work and creativity of its high school students at the recent Exhibition Night. It was a joyful culmination of 5 months of learning. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
pasadenanow.com
Supervisor Barger Announces Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Jimenez was shot while walking to Villa...
pasadenanow.com
A Bluegrass Band Like No Other: The Miskey Mountain Boys to Perform in Altadena
A bluegrass band like no other, The Miskey Mountain Boys will be at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena on Thursday, Dec. 22, seamlessly blending jazz, classical and swing with traditional Bluegrass into a new genre they lovingly call “Classgrazz.”. The Miskey Mountain Boys are world-class musicians – and...
pasadenanow.com
Chill Play, the New Lunch Time Alternative at Aveson School of Leaders
Chill Play, the new lunch time alternative at Aveson School of Leaders! The playground isn’t for everyone. Now there’s Chill Play, where students eat lunch together and “chill” in Mrs. Ross’ room with quiet, small group activities. Aveson School of Leaders, 1919 Pinecrest Dr, Altadena,...
pasadenanow.com
No-Burn Order Covering Pasadena Extended Through Wednesday
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Tuesday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in Pasadena and much of the Southland through Wednesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59...
pasadenanow.com
Long-Time District 6 Council Liaison Takako Suzuki Retires
After 23 years at City Hall District 6 Councilmember Steve Madison’s longtime District Liaison Takako Suzuki is retiring. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. She is currently working with Justin Chapman, who will serve as the next district liaison. Before joining Councilmember Madison at City Hall in 1999,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Commander Goodman Appointed Police Chief in Maricopa, Arizona
Pasadena Police Commander Mark Goodman has been hired as police chief of the Maricopa Police Department in Arizona. Goodman has held several positions in the Pasadena Police Department. He will take command of the Maricopa department on Jan. 23. “It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the...
pasadenanow.com
Entertainment Icon and Two-Time Grammy Winner Tanya Tucker to Star In Rose Parade Grand Finale
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses joins The Mansion Entertainment Group in announcing the highly anticipated Grand Finale of the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, January 2, 2023. As the two-hour mark approaches and the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd., two-time GRAMMY® winner Tanya Tucker will delight audiences with a performance of her current single, “Ready as I’ll Never Be.”
pasadenanow.com
Five Years After Violent Arrest, Ballew to Call For Firing of Pasadena Police Officers
A man suing the Pasadena Police Department alleging he was severely beaten by two officers during a traffic stop five years ago will hold a news conference with his attorney to discuss a recent court ruling allowing his federal lawsuit to move forward. On Nov. 9, 2017, former John Muir...
Comments / 0