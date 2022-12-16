Jane Fonda Wants to See Her ‘Grandkids Get Old Enough’ to Know They Are ‘OK’ Amid Cancer Battle

Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock

In her upcoming film 80 for Brady, Jane Fonda plays a perky octogenarian on a wild road trip with her best pals. The upbeat, humorous movie about the power of friendship is set to premiere in February — and Jane hopes to be there.

The Oscar-winning actress and environmental activist, who turns 85 on December 21, is realistic about her future. She’s midway through treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has her good days as well as bad ones. “The week when I get the chemo is hard, but then after that I feel good. I feel very strong,” says Jane, who adds that she still tries to do a workout every day.

Despite Jane’s fighting spirit, her friends are worried. “Lymphoma has given her a run for her money,” confides a pal. “She’s not giving up, but she’s not doing that great.”

Jane’s proud to have lived “a productive and intentional life.” Today, she’s close to her three children, has many close friends and even enjoys good relationships with many of her exes. “She grew up privileged, so she doesn’t complain. She’s grateful for all her life’s ups and downs,” says the friend. Jane insists that she’s also not afraid to die. “Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” she admits.

Her family — especially her two grandchildren, Malcolm Vadim, 23, and Viva Vadim, 20 — make her want to stick around. “I want to see my grandkids get old enough so that I go out knowing that they’re going to be OK,” she says.

Jane only wishes she could do more. “She’s concerned with the state of the world,” says the friend. “Her only regret is that she won’t be able to keep fighting the good fight for those that need it most.” But Jane vows to keep going as long as she can. “My work on the climate,” she says, “I’ll be doing that until I drop.”