Men's Basketball Prepares for Mid-Week Showdown at Northwestern

CHICAGO – Following a three-game winning streak, the Flames men's basketball team will travel up north to Welsh-Ryan Arena as they take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Tuesday match-up is the last game before the Flames return to conference play. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. from Welsh-Ryan Arena.
