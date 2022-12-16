A new report from Fightful Select has shed light on Edge’s contract status. Edge appeared in front of his hometown of Toronto in the main event of Monday Night Raw on August 22nd, but since then, his onscreen appearances have been few and far between. He wasn’t around each week to build up to the match with Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, nor did he appear much in the run-up to his “I Quit” match with Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. Edge hasn’t been seen since that show.

9 HOURS AGO