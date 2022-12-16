Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
AXS TV Announces Details On Their Coverage Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced today a new broadcasting deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and details on its Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage on January 12. You can check out the official announcement below:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17...
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks
Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
Maki Itoh Reveals Which Male Wrestlers She Wants To Face In AEW & NJPW
During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, AEW wrestler Maki Itoh commented on which male wrestlers she’d be interested in having matches with in both AEW and NJPW. She said,. “Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really...
Could An Alberto El Patron WWE Return Happen?
Controversial ex-WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) hasn’t been employed by the company in six years. But could a return be in his future?. In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Patron noted that he hasn’t been in contact with anyone in the promotion since Vince McMahon retired and discussed the possibility of another stint and more.
Media Expert Predicts Which Company Will Buy WWE In The Near Future
The possibility of WWE being sold has been a widely-discussed topic in recent years. The Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand offered his educated prediction on what will happen with WWE in the near future, stating that he believes NBCUniversal will attempt to buy WWE outright after pushing to get the television rights to both RAW and SmackDown when negotiations for both shows begin in 2023.
Details On Edge’s Limited Dates With WWE
A new report from Fightful Select has shed light on Edge’s contract status. Edge appeared in front of his hometown of Toronto in the main event of Monday Night Raw on August 22nd, but since then, his onscreen appearances have been few and far between. He wasn’t around each week to build up to the match with Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, nor did he appear much in the run-up to his “I Quit” match with Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. Edge hasn’t been seen since that show.
Action Andretti Says Getting A Contract With AEW Has Always Been His Goal
During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” AEW wrestler Action Andretti opened up on how he got started in the wrestling business. Additionally, Andretti revealed that getting a contract with All Elite Wrestling was always his goal. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Sasha Banks Has Arrived In Japan Prior To Wrestle Kingdom 17
Pwinsider is reporting that Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, is now in Japan in advance of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. Banks has multiple dates lined up with NJPW as company chairman Takaaki Kidani made the move to bring in “The Boss” because he wanted a big WWE star to come in and was willing to pay the money to make it happen.
Eddie Edwards On Returning To Ring Of Honor: ‘Never Say Never’
Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards was a recent guest on the “Tru Heel Heart Wrestling” to discuss a variety of topics, including the possibility of wrestling in Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor promotion. Edwards was a fixture on the ROH brand during its early days. He said,
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
FTR Troll The Gunn Club, Tony Khan Hypes AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill, More
FTR took to Twitter today to mess with The Gunn Club with a new AEW Christmas card. You can check out the card below:. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Kayla Grey on “The Shift” podcast. You can check out a video of her appearance on the podcast below:
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
CJ Perry Predicts That Miro Will Be Back With WWE
Current AEW wrestler Miro hasn’t been seen on AEW programming in over three months. And as far as his wife, CJ Perry (Lana) is concerned, a WWE return is likely for her husband. In a recent interview with 92.7 WMAY, Perry spoke about her husband’s status. She stated the...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/19/22)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch. – Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a winner-takes-all...
New AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer Featuring MJF Released
All Elite Wrestling has released a new trailer for AEW Fight Forever, a spotlight video of World Heavyweight Champion MJF in the video game. The Salt of the Earth also tweeted out the trailer and wrote the following in the caption:. “Even in video game form I’ll be better than...
The SAT React To AEW’s The SAP
A new faction came together at the latest round of AEW Dark tapings. Angelico, Serpentico, and Luther have banded together as the newest member of AEW’s Trios division, calling themselves SAP (which stands for Spanish Announce Project). This drew immediate comparisons to the already-established SAT (Spanish Announce Team) of...
Eric Bischoff Talks About WCW’s Power Plant & Recruitment Process
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WCW’s Power Plant. Bischoff discussed how WCW recruited talent, its impact on developmental contracts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. How WCW recruited talent: “Under my watch there was an...
Bruce Prichard Talks Chris Jericho Reinventing Himself In 2007, Carlito Not Reaching His Full Potential
WWE’s Bruce Prichard recently took to his podcast, “Something To Wrestle,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Prichard talked about how Chris Jericho reinvented himself in 2007, Carlito not reaching his full potential, Ric Flair, and more. Here’s the highlights:. Chris Jericho’s new presentation in 2007:...
