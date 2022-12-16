Read full article on original website
Related
Sonya Eddy died at age 55 from a 'serious infection' after a scheduled surgery
General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy died aged 55 from an infection after a scheduled surgery. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, 52, had revealed the tragic loss of Sonya on Tuesday, sharing a poignant snap.
From Sadie Sink To Meghann Fahy, Here Are 33 Of The Absolute Best TV Performances From 2022
I'm still thinking about Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout because it was that amazing of a performance.
‘Who’s the Boss?’ actor Danny Pintauro reveals ‘iffy’ relationship with co-star Alyssa Milano
Despite forming tight-knit relationships on the set of the 1980s classic “Who’s the Boss?” Danny Pintauro has revealed there was one castmate with whom he struggled: Alyssa Milano. Pintauro — who played Jonathan Bower on the hit sitcom, which ran from 1984 to 1992 — reminisced about his time on the show, admitting he had “iffy moments” with Milano, who played Samantha Micelli. “It couldn’t have been a better experience. We really did come together as a family,” the 46-year-old said on David Yontef’s podcast, “Behind the Velvet Rope.” However, he chalked up differences with Milano to their sibling dynamic. “We did Christmas gifts....
‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean’s Cause Of Death Revealed
A spokersperson for the New York City Medical Examiner has unveiled cause of death for Charlbi Dean, the South African actress and model who starred in the Ruben Östlund-directed Triangle of Sadness. She passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in New York City on August 29, at age 32. Per People Mag, the actress born Charlbi Dean Kriek died from bacterial sepsis after being exposed to the bacteria, Capnocytophaga. She was predisposed to the illness after having her spleen removed, following a car accident in Cape Town in 2009. Dean was poised to experience a major career breakthrough at the time of...
Comments / 0