Des Moines Police arrest driver in connection with Tuesday night's fatal drag-racing crash

Des Moines chase ends with truck crashed into home, driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m. at E. Sheridan Avenue and Saylor […]
Iowa man shot, killed at Des Moines park during attempted armed robbery, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating two deaths after a homicide and suicide on Monday. According to police, 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman, of Ottumwa, was shot and killed at MacRae Park during an attempted armed robbery. Evidence shows four people agreed to meet in the 2200...
Police: Second man arrested in Fleur Drive crash that killed 4-year-old
A second man has been arrested in connection with an alleged Dec. 13 drag-racing crash in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive that left a 4-year-old boy dead and three others critically injured. Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines, 47, was charged Monday with vehicular homicide by reckless driving, vehicular...
Police identify victims of double homicide as mother, daughter.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have now identified the victims in what appears to be a double homicide in Des Moines as a mother and daughter. 47-year-old Danielle Remily and her daughter, 20-year-old Emma Parker were found dead inside a home in the 2600 block of 53rd street early Monday morning. Police were called to […]
2nd person charged in Fleur Drive crash that killed 4-year-old, police say
Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines is facing three charges. Police are still searching for the vehicle.
Police: Mother, daughter dead in Merle Hay neighborhood home; shooter found wounded
Des Moines police have identified the mother and daughter who were shot and killed in their Merle Hay neighborhood home early Monday. A police news release identified the mother as Danielle Remily, 47, and her daughter Emma Parker, 20. They lived together at the home in the 2600 block of 53rd St., where the shooting occurred.
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
Adel man arrested after cocking gun during dispute with neighbor
An Adel man was arrested Sunday after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute with his neighbor. Carter Dean Slater, 21, of 618 Court St., Adel, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Court Street, where...
New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
Adel man arrested for making false reports to law enforcement
An Adel man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Saturday after allegedly making false claims about his noisy neighbors. Thomas Jay Lilley, 50, of 905 Bryan St., Adel, was charged with third-degree harassment. The incident began about 2:15 a.m. Dec. 14, when Lilley called Dallas County 911 and said...
1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30
NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
Dallas Center man arrested after allegedly ‘pushing, smacking’ woman
A Dallas Center man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dallas Center woman. Dennis Leland Felt, 79, of 20175 W Ave., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 20100 block of W Avenue, where...
De Soto man arrested for assault after domestic disturbance
A De Soto man was arrested on an assault charge last weekend after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. Bryan Lee Frohn, 43, of 208 Locust St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200...
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
