Two weeks ago, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee shared that he was proud of the Mountaineers' 5-7 record because "we really did put our football coach in a very challenging position." Many fans were not happy to hear Gee providing excuses for head coach Neal Brown and his lack of wins this season. WVU's new Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, is now saying that Gee is "not happy with 5-7," based on discussions they've had since Baker arrived.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO