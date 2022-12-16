Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/20
There was just one game this past week for West Virginia and they took care of business by defeating Buffalo, 96-78. The Mountaineers have one non-conference game left against Stony Brook on Thursday and then begin league play on the road at Kansas State. In just two weeks, WVU has...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s 3-Star OL Commit Nick Krahe Announces Plans to Sign with Mountaineers
West Virginia expects offensive line three-star offensive lineman Nick Krahe to be a big part of the program’s future. The first step to getting him on the field for the Mountaineers will take place tomorrow. Krahe announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he will sign his national letter of...
wvsportsnow.com
Will 2023 4-Star CB Prospect Amare Snowden Pick Mountaineers?
West Virginia fans now have a time to set their alarms for on Wednesday for National Early Signing Day. Amare Snowden, a four-star cornerback, who is widely believed to be a game changer type player, has announced that he will select his college program at exactly 12:45 pm EST tomorrow. He will pick his new team at Roseville High School.
smokingmusket.com
The Shotgun/Throwdown: Wren Baker says WVU football is not meeting expectations
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Two weeks ago, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee shared that he was proud of the Mountaineers’ 5-7 record because “we really did put our football coach in a very challenging position.” Many fans were not happy to hear Gee providing excuses for head coach Neal Brown and his lack of wins this season. WVU’s new Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, is now saying that Gee is “not happy with 5-7,” based on discussions they’ve had since Baker arrived.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Exact Time He Will Sign
West Virginia fans were offered a sense of relief when top commit Rodney Gallagher reiterated his intentions to be a Mountaineer recently. Gallagher has now pinpointed an exact time that he will make it official. The four-star product, who will be joining WVU as a receiver after also spending time...
WBOY
Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU RB Commit Jahiem White to Hold Signing Day Ceremony on Wednesday
Running back Jahiem White has always stayed true to his commitment to West Virginia. And he will make that commitment official when he signs his national letter of intent. White announced his plans to put pen to paper at 4 pm on Wednesday evening. He tweeted an image of himself putting on a WVU hat with “51 hours and counting” and the address of where he will be located added to the tweet.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star WR Elijah Caldwell Decommits from West Virginia
2023 3-star wide receiver Elijah Caldwell decommitted from West Virginia on Monday afternoon just two days from the National Early Signing Day period. Caldwell made his announcement on social media. “After praying and speaking about my decision with my parents and coaches, I have decided to de-commit from West Virginia...
WBOY
Wren Baker pens letter to Mountaineer Nation
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, is the first on-campus day of Wren Baker’s tenure as West Virginia University’s Vice President and director of athletics. Baker was hired by WVU on Nov. 30, and began his duties in Morgantown on Monday. Baker, the 13th AD in WVU history, penned a...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 19
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 3-Star WR Elijah Caldwell Decommits from West Virginia. WVU RB Commit Jahiem White to Hold Signing Day Ceremony on Wednesday. Update (2:30 PM) – West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces...
wvsportsnow.com
Manhattan College Denies Playing Part in Jose Perez’s Waiver
Manhattan College released a statement to ESPN on Saturday, responding to the report that they had a play in Jose Perez’s denied wavier. “Manhattan College completed all of the required NCAA transfer forms requested by West Virginia University is a timely manner and did not object to Jose Perez’s waiver application. All further questions should be directed to WVU and the NCAA.”
wvsportsnow.com
Former Mountaineer DL Taijh Alston Commits to Colorado
Taijh Alston has become the first West Virginia transfer to choose his next destination to play football. The former Mountaineer defensive lineman announced his commitment to the University of Colorado via a video on his Instagram posted Sunday morning. The original news came from CU Sports Report, a branch of Rivals that covers the Buffaloes.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star WR Keylen Adams Lists West Virginia on Current Top 12
Even with another year left of high school, a top recruit is narrowing down his list of potential college programs, and he’s including the Mountaineers. Keylen Adams, a four-star wide receiver out of Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, released his top 12 on Saturday. Adams lists himself as 6’2” and 185 pounds on his Twitter bio, but is considered closer to 170 by 247 Sports.
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers PWO Recruit Jahmil Perryman Makes Visit to WVU
Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown remains on the hunt in an attempt to bolster his 2023 recruiting class. McKeesport High School senior Jahmil Perryman made a visit to campus this weekend, documenting his time in the Mountaineers’ football facility via his Twitter account. Perryman was given a preferred walk-on...
wvsportsnow.com
Kent State Transfer WR Ja’Shaun Poke Commits to West Virginia
It’s been loss after loss for West Virginia football recently, but the Mountaineers now finally have an addition. Kent State transfer wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke posted on his instagram account that he has committed to WVU Sunday night. Poke’s commitment comes only a few days after receiving an offer from WVU.
WVU assistant a prime candidate for new job elsewhere
Over the last 24 hours, multiple sources have told EerSports that West Virginia wide receivers coach Tony Washington is a prime target to take the same position at Liberty University. Washington arrived at WVU last offseason, coming to Morgantown after working for Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina, where he also...
WTRF
Huggins gives update on Matthews’ injury
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins expects Emmitt Matthews Jr. to start playing soon after missing WVU’s win over Buffalo on Sunday. WVU announced that Matthews was out for Sunday’s victory shortly before tip-off as he nurses a left knee injury he sustained against UAB on Dec. 10. The team said he was day-to-day.
cardiachill.com
Quarterback Christian Veilleux transfers to Pitt
Not very long ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about what the Pittsburgh Panthers will do at the most important position in football. Once Kenny Minchey decided to de-commit and flip to Notre Dame and Kedon Slovis decided to enter the portal, There were only Nick Patti and Nate Yarnell in the room with limited options.
