Gainesville woman charged with concealing her dead son's body in Arizona
Dec. 19—A 54-year-old Gainesville woman has been charged with concealing her dead son's body four years after the 10-year-old's skeletal remains were found on the side of the road in Arizona. Crystal Wilson, formerly of Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested Dec. 12 and will face a charge of abandonment or...
Police identify woman found dead, man injured inside vehicle in South Phoenix
Phoenix police have identified a woman they found dead in a vehicle along with an injured man Saturday. Officers had responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road early Saturday morning at around 3:25 a.m. to an "unknown trouble call", according to the original statement. Upon arrival, officers...
