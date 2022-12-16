Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Sonjay Dutt On His Relationship With Tony Khan, His Expanded Role In AEW
AEW producer Sonjay Dutt was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Dutt talked about the AEW production team, his experience as a producer and his expanded role with AEW, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW
Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
CJ Perry Predicts That Miro Will Be Back With WWE
Current AEW wrestler Miro hasn’t been seen on AEW programming in over three months. And as far as his wife, CJ Perry (Lana) is concerned, a WWE return is likely for her husband. In a recent interview with 92.7 WMAY, Perry spoke about her husband’s status. She stated the...
FTR Troll The Gunn Club, Tony Khan Hypes AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill, More
FTR took to Twitter today to mess with The Gunn Club with a new AEW Christmas card. You can check out the card below:. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Kayla Grey on “The Shift” podcast. You can check out a video of her appearance on the podcast below:
AEW Dynamite Results For December 12, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for December 21, 2022!. Ricky Starks opens up the show, talking about his loss to MJF. He says he lost to MJF like a man, but MJF won like a coward. Starks says he’ll work his way back up if need be. Chris Jericho then interrupts him with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Jericho says Starks will be a big star one day, and maybe even a World Champion, but not yet. He recommends some influence and advice, and some Chris Jericho.
New Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy has been announced for next month’s MLW Blood & Thunder 2023 event. You can check out the official announcement below:. Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. Women’s division showcased at MLW FUSION TV taping. Announced Billie Starkz...
Maki Itoh Reveals Which Male Wrestlers She Wants To Face In AEW & NJPW
During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, AEW wrestler Maki Itoh commented on which male wrestlers she’d be interested in having matches with in both AEW and NJPW. She said,. “Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really...
AXS TV Announces Details On Their Coverage Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced today a new broadcasting deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and details on its Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage on January 12. You can check out the official announcement below:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
Eric Bischoff Talks About WCW’s Power Plant & Recruitment Process
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WCW’s Power Plant. Bischoff discussed how WCW recruited talent, its impact on developmental contracts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. How WCW recruited talent: “Under my watch there was an...
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
Action Andretti Says Getting A Contract With AEW Has Always Been His Goal
During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” AEW wrestler Action Andretti opened up on how he got started in the wrestling business. Additionally, Andretti revealed that getting a contract with All Elite Wrestling was always his goal. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
The SAT React To AEW’s The SAP
A new faction came together at the latest round of AEW Dark tapings. Angelico, Serpentico, and Luther have banded together as the newest member of AEW’s Trios division, calling themselves SAP (which stands for Spanish Announce Project). This drew immediate comparisons to the already-established SAT (Spanish Announce Team) of...
Evil Uno Shares Details On AEW: Fight Forever
AEW wrestler and Dark Order founder Evil Uno recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Uno shared an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, which will be available across multiple platforms in 2023. Highlights of his interview are below:. Evil Uno on what fans can expect...
Former WWE Ref Discusses Dexter Lumis’ Inability To Generate Heat
Since taking over as head of WWE Creative in July, Triple H has brought back several released talents. Among those who have come back to the fold is Dexter Lumis. Lumis was mostly known for his NXT stint alongside Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and onscreen wife Indi Hartwell. Lumis was initially released in April of this year before returning in August.
Big E Discusses Working With WWE NIL Program, How He’s Feeling
Earlier this year, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae. The New Day member commented on his status while speaking with These Urban Times:. “I have to get some...
Athena Discusses Process Of Signing With AEW After Leaving WWE
AEW star Athena was recently a guest on Chris Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Athena talked about the process of eventually signing with AEW shortly after departing WWE. Here’s what she had to say:. When I left...
