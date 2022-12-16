Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for December 21, 2022!. Ricky Starks opens up the show, talking about his loss to MJF. He says he lost to MJF like a man, but MJF won like a coward. Starks says he’ll work his way back up if need be. Chris Jericho then interrupts him with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Jericho says Starks will be a big star one day, and maybe even a World Champion, but not yet. He recommends some influence and advice, and some Chris Jericho.

