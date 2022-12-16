Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
markerzone.com
DEVILS PROSPECT FOLDS OPPOSING PLAYER WITH INSANE ONE-PUNCH
Nikita Okhotiuk could be the next Arber Xhekaj; a young player who steps into the NHL and immediately inserts himself as a big-time fighter. 6'1'', 195lbs, Okhotiuk isn't a large guy, but he can throw with the best of 'em. You may recall about a year ago, when he fought...
markerzone.com
MIKHAIL SERGACHEV FINED FOR SLASHING MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has issued a $5,000 fine to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev for Slashing Toronto forward Michael Bunting. This incident eventually led to a scrum which saw Bunting aggressively removed from the ice by linesman Dan Kelly, which spread quickly across social media Tuesday night.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS REPORTEDLY TRYING TO ACQUIRE TOP GOALTENDING PROSPECT
The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly trying to get their hands on a young goaltending prospect currently in the U.S. College system. Maxime Truman of BPMSports in Montreal claims the Habs aren't just interested in Devon Levi, whose rights currently belong to the Buffalo Sabres, but started negotiations with his team at the 2022 NHL Draft. While those talks didn't come to fruition, Truman said the Sabres and Canadiens have talked more since then, with negotiations expected to continue.
markerzone.com
11-YEAR NHL VETERAN AND FORMER TOP GOALIE PROSPECT NAMED TO CANADA'S 2022 SPENGLER CUP ROSTER
Canada is set to open their 2022 Spengler Cup scheudke on Monday and we still don't fully know who the roster will be comprised of. It's a bit odd that the full roster hasn't been released yet, but we do know two of the names that will wear the Maple Leaf in Davos.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK JUMPS DEVILS' HISCHIER AFTER EMPTY NET GOAL
At the end of Wednesday's contest between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils, Matthew Tkachuk sought out Devils captain Nico Hischier in a scrum. Tkachuk was responding to something that happened the last time these two played, which has left Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out ever since. After...
markerzone.com
CALGARY WRANGLERS ENFORCER DROPS OPPONENT WITH SINGLE PUNCH
22-year old Calgary Wranglers (AHL) forward Adam Klapka (6'8'', 235lbs) is a guy you might want to keep an eye on. Not only is he very, very large, he also has quite the mean streak. He dropped the gloves with Ontario Reign center Samuel Helenius (6'6'', 200lbs) and cleaned him...
markerzone.com
CANADA'S BRENNAN OTHMANN ENGAGES IN GAME OF 'LAST OFF THE ICE' WITH MEMBER OF TEAM SWITZERLAND (VIDEO)
Hockey players and superstitions go together like peanut butter and jelly. Following warmups Monday night for a pre-tournament game between Team Canada and Team Switzerland at the World Juniors, both Canada's Brennan Othmann and Switzerland's Vincent Despont wanted to ensure they were the last player off the ice. Both kept a watchful eye on each other and kept coming back to the ice to touch it after the other did the same. It would eventually be Othmann, a first round pick of the New York Rangers, who got the last laugh with the last touch of the ice with his skate. Some funny moments as we gear up for what should be a fun tournament that gets underway on Boxing Day!
markerzone.com
ERIK HAULA DROPS THE GLOVES WITH ANTON LUNDELL
In the first period of a fast-paced, contentious game between the Panthers and the Devils, Finnish forwards Erik Haula and Anton Lundell dropped the gloves. Although, Lundell only dropped one of his gloves, for some reason. The two butted heads behind the play, which led to the fight. Haula has...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PROSPECT PLANS TO STAY IN RUSSIA, HAS NO INTENTION OF REPORTING TO DETROIT
Dmitri Buchelnikov, drafted 52nd overall in 2022 by the Red Wings, was a big-time get for GM Steve Yzerman. In his draft-year, Buchelnikov scored a whopping 75 points in just 56 games for SKA St. Petersburg's MHL affiliate. He has popped off to start this season, scoring 9 points in the team's first 3 MHL games, with 20 points in 18 VHL games.
markerzone.com
NICO STURM TAKES EXCEPTION TO A HIT ON A TEAMMATE, DROPS THE GLOVES WITH BRETT RITCHIE
Nico Sturm (6'3'', 209lbs) challenged Brett Ritchie (6'4'', 215lbs) to a fight after he threw a hit on veteran defenseman Marc-Eduoard Vlasic. The hit was partially from behind but altogether a routine check; not dirty at all. Still, Sturm took exception and got in the grill of Ritchie, who isn't...
markerzone.com
SENATORS SIGN DEFENCEMAN ARTEM ZUB TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Ottawa Senators announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, beginning in 2023-24, worth $18.4 million ($4.6 million AAV) with defenceman Artem Zub. Zub's contract will see him earn $4 million in the first year and $4.8 in the three years to follow. It...
markerzone.com
LINESMAN PUSHES MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING OFF THE ICE AFTER SCRUM
This was an unusual scene. If roles were reversed and a player pushed an official like this, there would be a massive uproar from the league. Yet, linesman Dan Kelly shoved Maple Leafs' forward Michael Bunting off the ice pretty aggressively after a scrum, and Bunting was clearly bothered by it.
markerzone.com
SHANE WRIGHT SCORES ON HIS OWN NET DURING PRE-TOURNAMENT GAME VS SLOVAKIA (VIDEO)
Canada took on Slovakia in World Junior pre-tournament action on Wednesday night and for the majority of the game, they were in control of the play. They outshot the Slovak by a wide margin, 47-17, and won the game by a score of 6-1. During the third period of the game, Canada's captainShane Wright attempted to make a risky pass while in the corner of his own zone, but ended up banking the puck off of goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau and into his own net. Check out the video below:
markerzone.com
IN RESPONSE TO BUNTING, DARCY TUCKER POSTS VIDEO OF WHEN HE GOT PUSHED AROUND BY REF (VIDEO)
It was the talk of the hockey world earlier this week. Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs was shoved into the penalty box by a referee who had apparently had enough of the antics that were happening on the ice. Many felt the official should be punished. That didn't happen. But a former Maple Leaf took to his Instagram account to show Bunting he isn't the first person to get shoved by a ref.
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT FURIOUS AFTER MISSED CALL IN DYING SECONDS OF TUESDAY'S DEFEAT
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant was furious after Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins. With under a minute to go, Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin tripped Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad, fairly obviously to most. Dumoulin never made contact with the puck and clearly swept the charging Ranger off...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' RICHARD SCORES FIRST CAREER NHL GOAL (VIDEO)
The Montreal Canadiens took on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night and early on in the first period, Habs rookie forward Anthony Richard scored his first career goal in the NHL. Having the surname 'Richard' and playing for the Canadiens brings up a lot of memories...
markerzone.com
SHARKS ANNOUNCE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK WILL MISS A LENGTHY PERIOD OF TIME FOLLOWING KNEE SURGERY
The San Jose Sharks announced on Tuesday that forward Luke Kunin will miss the next six-to-eight months after having surgery to fix a torn ACL. Kunin, 25, suffered the injury during a game against the Arizona Coyotes on December 13th. Shortly after, he was placed on injured reserve and following medical evaluation, it was determined he sustained a torn ACL and needed surgery.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER AND BROTHER OF HABS DEFENCEMAN, BRENDAN GUHLE RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY AT 25
According to his DEL team, Eisbaren Berlin, former NHL defenceman Brendan Guhle has retired from professional hockey. In a statement on Tuesday, Eisbaren Berlin said that they were shocked and surprised with the decision, which is reportedly for personal reasons. Note: the quote in this story is translated from German.
markerzone.com
739-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS IN SWITZERLAND FOR REST OF 2022-23 SEASON
After a successful trial period with EV Zug in Switzerland's National League, former Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader has signed with the team for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Abdelkader, 35, joined EV Zug earlier this year on a contract that was set to expire on December 31st....
