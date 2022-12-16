Hockey players and superstitions go together like peanut butter and jelly. Following warmups Monday night for a pre-tournament game between Team Canada and Team Switzerland at the World Juniors, both Canada's Brennan Othmann and Switzerland's Vincent Despont wanted to ensure they were the last player off the ice. Both kept a watchful eye on each other and kept coming back to the ice to touch it after the other did the same. It would eventually be Othmann, a first round pick of the New York Rangers, who got the last laugh with the last touch of the ice with his skate. Some funny moments as we gear up for what should be a fun tournament that gets underway on Boxing Day!

2 DAYS AGO