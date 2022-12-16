Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Wichita restaurant server receives $2,200 tip for Christmas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita server working at Delano's Diner received the biggest tip of her life after waiting on a table of 22. Tayler Sullivan was waiting tables at Delano's Diner when a group of 22 came in for a to eat. When it was time to pay, Sullivan brought their checks to the table and received the largest tip she has ever been given in the four years she has worked at the restaurant.
KAKE TV
Hundreds wait in line as local church gives away $25K worth of toys to families in need
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Weekends are usually the busiest days for almost all churches, but Sunday was an extra special day at a church in downtown Wichita. Kids like Trinity Richardson and Isaac Bobo were shocked when they saw hundreds, if not thousands of people lined up outside the Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ.
KWCH.com
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Historical Society Restores Cabin
The oldest house and first building built in Augusta is located at 305 State St. Sitting South of Augusta, the cabin was built by two gentlemen in 1869, the cabin has been in its original location for nearly 155 years. Originally built to be used as a trading post, the building has served many different purposed over the years including being utilized as a post office, a meeting room for local organizations and even acted as Augusta’s first school room upstairs.
Operation Holiday adds an additional day of free food distribution
Due to a surplus of items, Operation Holiday is extending through Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Operation Holiday Warehouse, at the northwest corner of Towne East.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Now we are on to Christmas Day. As always, the biggest question is, “What’s going to be open for Christmas?”. You’ve come to the right place! Here’s this year’s list of Wichita restaurants open on Christmas Day....
Popular Colwich restaurant to switch catering only
COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular Colwich restaurant will be transitioning to a catering-only business. Syl’s has announced that they will no longer offer dine-in lunch beginning Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant, which had been in business for 40 years, was not only popular in Colwich but often drew visitors from Wichita and other surrounding […]
KVOE
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced several warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First Congregational Church,...
American Legion holds toy giveaway
American Legion Post 273 is finding ways to make children smile this holiday season.
KWCH.com
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Wreaths Across America
The 31st annual Wreaths Across America Day was Saturday, December 17, 2022. According to the Wreaths Across America organization, 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed on graves by more than 3 million volunteers at 3,702 participating locations. Those locations included cemeteries throughout Butler County. Fundraisers were held throughout the...
KWCH.com
Concerns of vacant homes being used as shelters raised following overnight fires
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol. Officer Kyle Mellard was honored for his heroic efforts on a call in June 2021. DUI memorial marker honors life of 19-year-old man killed in crash on K-254 Updated: 2 hours ago. A sign...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
The Kansas Reflector
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeromiah Taylor is a writer born and raised in Wichita. Ignoring any distractions, I breeze past a painting when an elderly...
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
KWCH.com
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
Homeless man sentenced in deadly beating on Seneca Street Bridge in Wichita
David Chandler and Abel Molina reportedly attacked Blake Barnes with pipes or bars after Barnes allegedly entered Chandler’s tent and stole a walking stick, court records say.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroach in mixing bowl, pig blood over fruit, mice in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Ascension Via Christi leaving sizable east-side space: ‘COVID’s changed the world’
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all kinds of changes to the office market, which is resulting in more than 100,000 square feet of vacant space at a prominent Wichita building.
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
If your driver’s license is suspended, there’s new help for you to get it back in Wichita
The new WARP program aims to help at least 1,000 residents navigate the court system in 2023 to get their driver’s licenses restored.
