Read full article on original website
Related
hartington.net
Alice Jane Rathgeber
HADAR — Alice Jane Rathgeber, 80, Hadar, died Dec. 20, 2022, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Randolph. Alice is the wife of Adrian and mother of Charles and Glenda. Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
hartington.net
Bill Smith
RANDOLPH — Funeral services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, will be 9:30 a.m., Dec. 21, at First United Methodist Church, Randolph. Visitation was Dec. 20 at First United Methodist Church, Randolph. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne. Bill died Dec. 16, 2022, at his residence.
hartington.net
Barrett will headline Cedar County Fair
HARTINGTON — The Cedar County Ag Society announced two of its three July concerts — both million-selling country music artists. Multi-platinum country star Gabby Barrett will be the headlining performer on Saturday, July 22. Barrett was originally scheduled to play here in 2021, but had to cancel at...
hartington.net
Doris Kathol
HARTINGTON — Doris Kathol, 76, Hartington, died Dec. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center, Hartington. Mass of Christian Burial will be Dec. 29, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington. Visitation will...
hartington.net
Duane Gerard Jansen
Duane Jansen YANKTON, S.D. — Duane Gerard Jansen, 57, Yankton, S.D., died Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be Dec. 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery,...
Comments / 0