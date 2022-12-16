Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt respond to Neighbours' shock revival
Babylon stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have reacted to the shocking news that Neighbours has been revived only a couple of months after it came to an end. Robbie and Pitt were speaking to Australian talk show Studio 10 about their new movie Babylon when they were asked about the Ramsay Street soap's return next year.
digitalspy.com
Friday Night Dinner and Death in Paradise stars lead apocalyptic Channel 4 show in exclusive first trailer
Channel 4 has shared the first trailer of provocative apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns exclusively with Digital Spy. Coming to our screens in January 2023, the six-part series stars The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird and Death in Paradise's Kate O'Flynn as the heads of a very Christian family in Manchester.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos casts American Horror Story star Patti LuPone
American Horror Story star Patti LuPone is the latest actress to join Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While there isn't any official word on the character LuPone will be playing, it's most likely that she has been cast as a witch, as per Deadline. The award-winning actress isn't the only...
digitalspy.com
Why Netflix's Firefly Lane was cancelled after season 2 – and the chances of season 3
Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers follow. It's a swift two seasons, many questionable wigs and out for folksy Netflix drama Firefly Lane, and as sad as that may be, it's always been the plan. Fans were reunited with life-long BFFs Kate and Tully (played by TV royalty Sarah Chalke and...
digitalspy.com
Why His Dark Materials was cancelled – and the chances of season 4 or a spinoff
His Dark Materials spoilers follow. You might assume that His Dark Materials was always going to end with season three. There are only three books in the original trilogy, after all, and each season has corresponded to one of these individual books. However, there were plans at one point to...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw reveals aftermath of Juliet sharing cancer diagnosis
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw has spoken to Digital Spy about the fallout from her character Juliet Nightingale sharing news of her illness. Juliet was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and has so far been receiving support from her brother James, Ste Hay and local doctor Misbah Maalik.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric Foster revenge threat in Christmas cliffhanger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a sinister Eric Foster revenge twist in a Christmas cliffhanger. Tuesday's (December 20) first-look episode dealt with Eric being consumed with hatred and vengeance in the wake of his sister Verity's murder earlier in the month. Viewers know that evil Bobby Costello actually was...
digitalspy.com
The Traitors reveals result of shock ultimatum
The Traitors spoilers follow. With the final one day away, The Traitors continued tonight (December 21) with more betrayal, banishment and murder. After the group successfully eliminated a second Traitor last night, Wilf was given the option to forge a new alliance. Faced with the ultimatum of becoming a Traitor or being killed, Faithful Kieran opted to join him.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs game-changing Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor twist
EastEnders spoilers follow. Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor have been revealed to be working together in EastEnders. The former enemies seemed destined for a deadly showdown after Keanu returned last week vowing to help Phil's arch-nemesis DCI Keeble bring down the Mitchell crime family. Thursday's (December 22) episode opened with...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals 2023 storyline for Suki and Nish Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Suki and Nish Panesar are about to kick off 2023 with some drama. Upcoming scenes will see ex-criminal Nish convincing himself that the Slaters will sue over the carbon-monoxide-leaking boiler after speaking to a cagey Eve Unwin. At the same time, he's determined to strong-arm Ben...
digitalspy.com
Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner shares exciting update for new Disney+ show
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has got a new show coming to Disney+ soon. But it's not another Marvel project, nor does it have anything to do with his music career. As if the punny title Rennvervation doesn't give it away, the series is about the actor taking something rundown and going all Repair Shop on it. In this case, it's taking rundown and broken vehicles to give them new life and purpose for people and communities who need them most.
digitalspy.com
Doc Martin star compares Christmas special to Marvel movie – and reveals filming accident
Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed he was involved in a filming mishap while shooting the series' Christmas special – which he also compared to a Marvel movie. Appearing on tonight's (December 20) episode of The One Show, Clunes said that filming for the Christmas episode, which serves as the doctor's last-ever outing, took a turn for the worse when a stunt he was performing went wrong.
digitalspy.com
Ana de Armas fans' lawsuit could lead to studios being sued over 'deceptive' trailers
The Ana de Armas fans' lawsuit could lead to movie studios being sued over false advertising. US federal judge Stephen Wilson's ruling in the Yesterday trailer lawsuit against Universal could set a precedent for other studios. The case was brought by two de Armas fans who alleged they rented Danny Boyle's musical comedy after seeing the actress in the trailer, only to discover her role was ultimately cut from the film.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Todd Grimshaw to share shocking death theory
Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Coronation Street's Todd Grimshaw is about to potentially uncover a jaw-dropping plot behind the death of Laurence's late wife Lindsey. Upcoming episodes will see Todd apologising to Sean Tully for coming onto his boyfriend Laurence over Christmas, but maintains that their flirting was mutual. As you'd...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone boss reveals shocking way new spin-off 1923 came about
The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has revealed the surprising way that new spin-off 1923 came about. The new period drama starring Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren takes place in the same universe as Yellowstone, continuing the epic tale of how the Dutton family settled in Montana a century ago.
digitalspy.com
The best TV shows of 2022 – from Heartstopper to Rings of Power
Phew, what a year for telly. You've had your say, but now we've done the difficult job of selecting the best TV of 2022 according to us. A League of Their Own, Channel 4's Big Boys, Severance and Dead to Me are but a few that very nearly got a mention, but read on to see the Digital Spy TV team's personal highlights.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs new Silas twist for evil Bobby Costello
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has once again referenced serial killer Silas Blissett as Bobby Costello's downward spiral has continued. The boy has shown violent tendencies like his grandfather, most recently murdering Verity Hutchinson to protect the secret that he allowed Sylver McQueen to die in the patisserie fire. In Wednesday's...
digitalspy.com
Smiley season 2 potential release date on Netflix, cast, plot and all you need to know
Has a show ever been more aptly named? Because yes, the title of Netflix's gay Spanish romcom Smiley does technically refer to the emoji that plays a key role in Àlex and Bruno's romance. But also, it's safe to say that pretty much anyone who gave this adorable series a chance was left with a big smile on their face too.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson gives birth to baby boy - and shares name
Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson has announced that she has given birth to a baby boy. Anderson, who welcomed her first child with her fiancé Sam Morrison, shared the exciting news on Wednesday (December 21) on Instagram. She posted a photo of her newborn wrapped up in a blanket, and...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street villain Stephen Reid to face more suspicion in Christmas storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street baddie Stephen Reid will raise further suspicions in Weatherfield over the Christmas period. Rewinding back to September, the skint son of Audrey Roberts was driven to kill Leo Thompkins, after he rumbled Stephen's masterplan to con his mum out of her money and solve his financial difficulties. In the meantime, he's continued to feign financial success in order to save face.
Comments / 0