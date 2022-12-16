Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa
Centene Corporation headquarters in Clayton, Missouri. (Photo via Google Maps) The nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company has agreed to pay Iowa $44.4 million to settle claims that it defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. That makes it the latest state to settle claims that were originally raised in Ohio in 2021.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) --A winter storm is set to impact holiday travel in Minnesota. Forecasters say snowfall tomorrow will give way to fierce winds Thursday and Friday. The blowing snow is expected to significantly diminish visibility on roads, especially in the southern and western parts of the state. High winds could also disrupt flights even after the snow is cleared from runways.
voiceofalexandria.com
Plowable snow possible Wednesday-Thursday in Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that plowable snow (greater than 2 inches) is likely for most of the area Wednesday-Thursday. However, there remains a wide spread in the potential amounts. Gusty winds Thursday-Friday will also lead to blowing/drifting snow, along with possible whiteout conditions across western and southern MN. If...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, with the Minnesota State Patrol, has another question and answer with "Ask a Trooper." Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa Supreme Court sides with county in Open Records Law lawsuit
The Iowa Supreme Court says a Polk County judge erred in ordering a sheriff’s department to release investigative material related to a fatal accident. The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Michelle Vaccaro in an attempt to obtain government records dealing with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and its investigation into a 2019 motorcycle crash that claimed the life of her 17-year-old daughter, Jordan Leon.
voiceofalexandria.com
No. 9 UConn coach Auriemma to miss 2nd straight game
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The No. 9 UConn women's basketball team will be without coach Geno Auriemma for a second game. The 68-year-old is still recovering from a flu-like illness. The Huskies host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Auriemma says he’ll be away from the team through the weekend. Auriemma’s mother died on Dec. 8. Associate coach Chris Dailey will take over Auriemma’s duties until he returns.
Comments / 0