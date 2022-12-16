STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The No. 9 UConn women's basketball team will be without coach Geno Auriemma for a second game. The 68-year-old is still recovering from a flu-like illness. The Huskies host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Auriemma says he’ll be away from the team through the weekend. Auriemma’s mother died on Dec. 8. Associate coach Chris Dailey will take over Auriemma’s duties until he returns.

STORRS, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO