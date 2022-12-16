Read full article on original website
Twister sequel lands 2024 release date
The upcoming sequel to the 1996 disaster film Twister has landed a 2024 release date. According to Variety, the long-awaited second instalment, which is titled Twisters, will storm its way into cinemas on July 19, 2024. It was recently announced that Minari's Lee Isaac Chung will direct the film, which...
Indiana Jones 5 director shuts down reports of a new ending being filmed
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has addressed reports of an alternate ending being filmed. The filmmaker took to Twitter to respond to the film's composer John Williams' viral comments seemingly hinting at "another ending" to be shot. "So I took a b-day break from trolls....
Avatar 2 star Edie Falco thought it had already been released and flopped
Avatar: The Way of Water star Edie Falco has revealed she thought the film had already been released and subsequently flopped. Falco, who plays General Frances Ardmore in the long-awaited sequel, completed her scenes for the film over four years ago, leading her to forget that it had undergone a lengthy post-production schedule.
First trailer for Shadowhunters star Alisha Wainwright's new horror movie
If the unpredictability of kids already sets you on edge, There's Something Wrong With the Children will take you to a whole new level of horror. The film, to be released by Paramount Movies on January 17, stars Alisha Wainwright (of Shadowhunters and Raising Dion) as one half of two couples on a weekend break with kids.
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos casts American Horror Story star Patti LuPone
American Horror Story star Patti LuPone is the latest actress to join Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While there isn't any official word on the character LuPone will be playing, it's most likely that she has been cast as a witch, as per Deadline. The award-winning actress isn't the only...
Avatar 2 star explains The Way of Water's surprising reveal
Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers follow. Avatar: The Way of Water star Jack Champion has opened up about the long-awaited sequel's surprising reveal and his character's game-changing decision. Champion's character Spider was born on Pandora and becomes a member of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldaña) family because...
Titanic's James Cameron to prove Jack couldn't have survived
Titanic director James Cameron has settled the film’s long-running debate by revealing it was scientifically impossible for Jack to have survived. Since the film’s release in 1997, many fans have hypothesised that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character could have nestled alongside Rose (Kate Winslet) on the floating door, saving himself from a tragic fate in the process.
Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison reveals why he was "nervous" to join I Hate Suzie's cast
I Hate Suzie series two minor spoilers follow. The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison has explained why he was "nervous" to join I Hate Suzie's cast. Blake joins the Sky comedy series for the aptly-named I Hate Suzie Too, where creators Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper push the embattled character to the edge like never before.
Zoe Saldaña reflects on filming Crossroads with Britney Spears
Avatar: The Way of Water star Zoe Saldaña has reflected on starring alongside Britney Spears in the pop star's film debut. In 2002, Britney led the cast of the road trip movie Crossroads, playing Lucy Wagner. Saldaña and Taryn Manning portrayed Lucy's two best friends Kit and Mimi, respectively.
Indiana Jones 5 will address Mutt absence mystery
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is bringing back the legendary adventurer for his fifth big-screen outing, 15 years after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The film had quite a few divisive elements — the use of CGI, the inclusion of aliens, the nuking the fridge moment, and Indy's son Mutt, played by Shia LaBeouf. Following the backlash against Mutt, the character won't be back for the new film.
Reacher receives promising season 2 update
Reacher, the Prime Video TV series starring Alan Ritchson as the latest version of Lee Child's hard man, released its first season earlier this year, with a second batch of episodes ordered. We haven't heard too much about season 2, but Amazon Studios' head of television Vernon Sanders recently gave...
Dakota Johnson debuts blonde hair transformation in first look at new movie Daddio
Dakota Johnson has been recognisable by her long brunette hair for the majority of her career. Now, for the filming of her new film Daddio, the actress has taken the plunge and debuted a short, platinum-dyed cut. And it suits her. Daddio will also star Sean Penn, and Johnson will...
