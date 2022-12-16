Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is bringing back the legendary adventurer for his fifth big-screen outing, 15 years after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The film had quite a few divisive elements — the use of CGI, the inclusion of aliens, the nuking the fridge moment, and Indy's son Mutt, played by Shia LaBeouf. Following the backlash against Mutt, the character won't be back for the new film.

1 DAY AGO