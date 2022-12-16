Read full article on original website
Strictly Come Dancing winner pays tribute to partner
Strictly Come Dancing final spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing pro Jowita Przystał has paid tribute to her partner Hamza Yassin following their win. Last night (December 17) Hamza and Jowita took home the 2022 Glitterball Trophy, beating fellow finalists Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.
Coronation Street stars Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes confirm real-life relationship on Instagram
Their characters might not have much in common, but it turns out that behind the scenes of Coronation Street, Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes have been forming a bond. The duo, who play Amy Barlow and Eli Higginson, took to Instagram yesterday to confirm their new real-life relationship. Both Elle...
Strictly pro Gorka Márquez responds to claims he was "fuming" about Hamza Yassin's win
Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Márquez has addressed claims he was looking glum when Hamza Yassin was announced as this year's winner. Wildlife presenter Hamza and his pro partner Jowita Przystał got the Glitterball trophy at the end of this year's finale. Meanwhile, Gorka and presenter Helen Skelton were among the runners-up, together with Fleur East and Vito Coppola and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.
Love Island couple Alex and Olivia Bowen share plans for second baby
Love Island couple Alex and Olivia Bowen are already planning baby number two, after welcoming son Abel in June. The couple first met on Love Island back in 2016 before tying the knot two years later. They shared the news that they were expecting their first child back in January.
Strictly's Shirley Ballas taking time off work following immense amount of trolling
Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas has revealed that she will be taking some time off from work after the Christmas period. Speaking to S Magazine, the head judge revealed she had made the decision following the immense amount of trolling she has faced in the past year. "It's the...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt respond to Neighbours' shock revival
Babylon stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have reacted to the shocking news that Neighbours has been revived only a couple of months after it came to an end. Robbie and Pitt were speaking to Australian talk show Studio 10 about their new movie Babylon when they were asked about the Ramsay Street soap's return next year.
Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas reveals show bosses asked him back
Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has revealed that show bosses had asked him to reprise his role as Adam Barton on the soap. Speaking to OK! Magazine, the actor said that bosses had explored the possibility of bringing both him and Danny Miller back for a guest stint during the show's 50th anniversary, but unfortunately he was busy filming for his Waterloo Road return.
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan calls for Sharon return after Harvey reveal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has called for Sharon to return following the shocking reveal that he is related to Harvey Gaskell. In last night's (December 19) episode, we found out that Jack's character Jacob is Harvey's nephew when his dad Damon confirmed the news.
Coronation Street reveals twist over Jacob's connection to Harvey
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street aired a shocking twist over the true connection between Jacob and Harvey. Previously, Corrie viewers knew that Jack James Ryan's Jacob was working for Harvey (Strictly Come Dancing's Will Mellor) when he joined the show last year. He was a bit of a bad boy back then but has since been on a steady character arc that has seen him accepted by the residents of Coronation Street.
Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman shows off blonde hair transformation
Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman has shown off a stunning hair transformation, revealing her new blonde tresses. Attending a press performance of Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show at The Ambassadors Theatre, the Sandman star debuted her striking new look. Previously a brunette, Coleman paired her new do with a floor-length...
EastEnders offers first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit as Lola's mum Emma
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has unveiled the first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit in her new role. As reported earlier this year, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Albert Square as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer. Emma left Lola...
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland explains Chloe's big new crisis
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has discussed the latest trouble ahead for her character Chloe Harris. This week's episodes see Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt turn against her when they find themselves at odds over their recent bust-up with Charity Dingle. Amy has given the police a false statement...
Pirates of the Caribbean producer responds to Margot Robbie comments
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie may not be dead in the water after all. In the summer of 2020, the Wolf of Wall Street star was confirmed to be leading a new female spin on the format. But just over a month ago, Robbie herself delivered the deflating news that it probably won't be made, despite years of development.
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby shows off new lips after having filler removed after 8 years
Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has revealed her new look after having her lip fillers dissolved. Charlotte has been having lip injections for eight years but, in a YouTube video documenting the process, she admitted something has "changed inside her" leading her to want the filler removed. In the video,...
X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson marries fiancé Jonny Hughes in “fairytale” ceremony
Congratulations are in order for X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson, who married her fiancé Jonny Hughes last month. The couple, who have been together for five years, announced their engagement in January, with Rebecca writing on Instagram: "I am So 'Happy' to announce I am engaged to the love of my life. Dreams can come true."
This Morning star announces birth of baby girl and shares sweet name
This Morning star Sarah Jossel has announced the birth of her baby girl, sharing the sweet name she chose for the newborn. The beauty expert, who regularly appears on ITV's This Morning, announced the news yesterday (December 19) via Instagram. Jossel posted a black-and-white photograph of her baby, named Grace...
Coronation Street airs Griff Reynolds twist as his secret backer is revealed
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed that extremist gang leader Griff Reynolds has a secret ally. Griff is currently manipulating teenager Max Turner by recruiting him to help spread racist propaganda among the Weatherfield community. Spider Nugent, who's working undercover to bring down Griff, recently reported back to...
Bake Off star Prue Leith makes confession about Noel Fielding following Matt Lucas exit
The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has made a confession about Noel Fielding following Matt Lucas’ exit from the show. The former Little Britain star announced he would be leaving his role as the co-host earlier this month, and Prue has revealed she would like him to be replaced by “somebody she’s heard of” – admitting that she didn’t know who Noel was before he joined the Channel 4 show in 2017.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 confirms guest judges – including Ariana Grande and Janelle Monáe
RuPaul's Drag Race has announced the roster of guest judges that will be joining the regular panel in the upcoming 15th season of the reality competition show. RuPaul returns as head judge and will be joined by mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kennedy, and Ross Matthews, with Ts Madison returning as a rotating member. The series will kick off with a two-part premiere that will feature the one and only Ariana Grande as the season's first guest judge.
Friday Night Dinner and Death in Paradise stars lead apocalyptic Channel 4 show in exclusive first trailer
Channel 4 has shared the first trailer of provocative apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns exclusively with Digital Spy. Coming to our screens in January 2023, the six-part series stars The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird and Death in Paradise's Kate O'Flynn as the heads of a very Christian family in Manchester.
