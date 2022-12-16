Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Friday Night Dinner and Death in Paradise stars lead apocalyptic Channel 4 show in exclusive first trailer
Channel 4 has shared the first trailer of provocative apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns exclusively with Digital Spy. Coming to our screens in January 2023, the six-part series stars The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird and Death in Paradise's Kate O'Flynn as the heads of a very Christian family in Manchester.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Matt Evans to release his first single
Home and Away star Matt Evans has announced the release of his debut single. Confirming the news via his Instagram, the actor, who plays Theo Poulos in Summer Bay, revealed that his song 'Over It' was available for pre-save ahead of its January 20 release. "Over it. January 20. My...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Takaya Honda announces his next acting role
Neighbours star Takaya Honda has announced his next acting role. The actor, who played David Tanaka on the Australian soap, has joined the cast for The Gift That Gives, a romcom from Australian-Asian filmmaker Joy Hopwood. Honda will star as Callum Mori, an author whose book lands him a slot...
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles stars compare crossover event to the MCU
Stars of the NCIS franchise have compared the upcoming crossover event to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The special event, which airs on January 9, will see agents from parent show NCIS and its spinoffs, Hawai’i and Los Angeles, team up to solve a crime in the nation’s capital.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race's Bianca Del Rio teams up with Walking Dead star for new movie
RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio is set for another instalment of her Hurricane Bianca franchise alongside an all-star cast. Hurricane Bianca: The Roots of All Evil will see The Walking Dead's Thora Birch join the franchise along with Drag Race fan favourite Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. Birch will play the role of cult leader Mary, while Vanjie stars as Bianca’s cousin, Antonio.
digitalspy.com
Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner shares exciting update for new Disney+ show
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has got a new show coming to Disney+ soon. But it's not another Marvel project, nor does it have anything to do with his music career. As if the punny title Rennvervation doesn't give it away, the series is about the actor taking something rundown and going all Repair Shop on it. In this case, it's taking rundown and broken vehicles to give them new life and purpose for people and communities who need them most.
digitalspy.com
Alice in Borderland season 2 ending explained: How Joker card is the most dangerous yet
Alice in Borderland season 2 spoilers follow. It's been a blur of exploded guts, blood, lost limbs and literal death-defying challenges yet somehow Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and his pals (most of them any how) have scraped their way to the final round of games. In season two of Alice in...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs game-changing Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor twist
EastEnders spoilers follow. Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor have been revealed to be working together in EastEnders. The former enemies seemed destined for a deadly showdown after Keanu returned last week vowing to help Phil's arch-nemesis DCI Keeble bring down the Mitchell crime family. Thursday's (December 22) episode opened with...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan calls for Sharon return after Harvey reveal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has called for Sharon to return following the shocking reveal that he is related to Harvey Gaskell. In last night's (December 19) episode, we found out that Jack's character Jacob is Harvey's nephew when his dad Damon confirmed the news.
digitalspy.com
Why Netflix's Firefly Lane was cancelled after season 2 – and the chances of season 3
Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers follow. It's a swift two seasons, many questionable wigs and out for folksy Netflix drama Firefly Lane, and as sad as that may be, it's always been the plan. Fans were reunited with life-long BFFs Kate and Tully (played by TV royalty Sarah Chalke and...
digitalspy.com
Sky apologises for airing Game of Thrones episode pre-watershed
Sky has issued an apology after an episode of Game of Thrones aired pre-watershed and without PIN protection earlier this year. On August 19 at 7:35 am an episode of the series – which is famous for its use of strong language, scenes of a sexual nature, and graphic violence – aired on Sky Atlantic.
digitalspy.com
The Traitors reveals result of shock ultimatum
The Traitors spoilers follow. With the final one day away, The Traitors continued tonight (December 21) with more betrayal, banishment and murder. After the group successfully eliminated a second Traitor last night, Wilf was given the option to forge a new alliance. Faced with the ultimatum of becoming a Traitor or being killed, Faithful Kieran opted to join him.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson gives birth to baby boy - and shares name
Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson has announced that she has given birth to a baby boy. Anderson, who welcomed her first child with her fiancé Sam Morrison, shared the exciting news on Wednesday (December 21) on Instagram. She posted a photo of her newborn wrapped up in a blanket, and...
digitalspy.com
The best TV shows of 2022 – from Heartstopper to Rings of Power
Phew, what a year for telly. You've had your say, but now we've done the difficult job of selecting the best TV of 2022 according to us. A League of Their Own, Channel 4's Big Boys, Severance and Dead to Me are but a few that very nearly got a mention, but read on to see the Digital Spy TV team's personal highlights.
digitalspy.com
Smiley season 2 potential release date on Netflix, cast, plot and all you need to know
Has a show ever been more aptly named? Because yes, the title of Netflix's gay Spanish romcom Smiley does technically refer to the emoji that plays a key role in Àlex and Bruno's romance. But also, it's safe to say that pretty much anyone who gave this adorable series a chance was left with a big smile on their face too.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Midnight Suns is 2022's best superhero comic adaptation
Marvel’s Midnight Suns might be the biggest gaming surprise of 2022. The narrative-driven tactics game, developed by Firaxis (the studio behind the XCOM franchise), manages to provide enough of a challenge for seasoned gamers while not being as obtuse as the genre sometimes demands. Mixed in with tactics gameplay...
digitalspy.com
The Traitors airs stunning betrayal as another contestant goes home
The Traitors spoilers follow. As the final draws closer, The Traitors was back tonight (December 20) for its last week – with yet another stunning betrayal and murder. With just eight players left out of the 22 who started the game, it was time for breakfast revealing that Fay had been murdered the night before.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power studio boss shares disappointing season 2 update
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of Amazon Prime Video's biggest ever undertakings, and the industry's most expensive, but that doesn't mean they are going to rush to follow up season 1 with a sophomore run. Speaking to Collider, Amazon Studios' head of television Vernon...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson confirms Black Adam future in the DC under James Gunn
Dwayne Johnson has revealed his future as Black Adam in the new DC Universe under James Gunn. Black Adam was released in October and was a passion project for the former WWE Superstar that was 15 years in the making. But with Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn and The...
digitalspy.com
The Recruit ending explained for all the thirsty Centineons out there
The Recruit finale spoilers follow. Centineons? Centurions? Whatever thirsty fans of Noah Centineo like to call themselves, just know that you're not alone. As with all of Noah's Netflix projects, The Recruit has become another huge hit on the charts, which means that a second season is likely. That can...
Comments / 0