Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
John Mayer finally reveals female inspiration for 'Your Body Is a Wonderland'
John Mayer was on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and talked about his inspiration for writing music, as well as who "Your Body Is a Wonderland" was really about.
Demi Moore Has the Best Response to Daughter Rumer's Pregnancy News
Demi Moore is finally entering her 'Grandma Era,' and the mother-of-three could not be more excited. The Ghost actress shares three adult daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis—Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28—so it's been some time since there's been a baby in the picture. Her eldest, Rumer,...
Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson gives birth to baby boy - and shares name
Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson has announced that she has given birth to a baby boy. Anderson, who welcomed her first child with her fiancé Sam Morrison, shared the exciting news on Wednesday (December 21) on Instagram. She posted a photo of her newborn wrapped up in a blanket, and...
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale, it's Christmas in the village but there's not much festive cheer for the Dingles as a newcomer arrives and is revealed to be Cain and Chas's half-brother, Caleb. Elsewhere, Chas feels miserable and alone as Paddy makes a terrible mistake at work, while...
Friday Night Dinner and Death in Paradise stars lead apocalyptic Channel 4 show in exclusive first trailer
Channel 4 has shared the first trailer of provocative apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns exclusively with Digital Spy. Coming to our screens in January 2023, the six-part series stars The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird and Death in Paradise's Kate O'Flynn as the heads of a very Christian family in Manchester.
Doc Martin star compares Christmas special to Marvel movie – and reveals filming accident
Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed he was involved in a filming mishap while shooting the series' Christmas special – which he also compared to a Marvel movie. Appearing on tonight's (December 20) episode of The One Show, Clunes said that filming for the Christmas episode, which serves as the doctor's last-ever outing, took a turn for the worse when a stunt he was performing went wrong.
Strictly's Shirley Ballas taking time off work following immense amount of trolling
Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas has revealed that she will be taking some time off from work after the Christmas period. Speaking to S Magazine, the head judge revealed she had made the decision following the immense amount of trolling she has faced in the past year. "It's the...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt respond to Neighbours' shock revival
Babylon stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have reacted to the shocking news that Neighbours has been revived only a couple of months after it came to an end. Robbie and Pitt were speaking to Australian talk show Studio 10 about their new movie Babylon when they were asked about the Ramsay Street soap's return next year.
Coronation Street's Sarah and Michael make a big mistake in Christmas storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's new business duo Sarah Barlow and Michael Bailey make a big mistake this Christmas. The Underworld colleagues have been making secret plans to team up after Sarah spotted that Michael has an impressive talent for fashion design. Sarah and Michael have been holding off...
Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman shows off blonde hair transformation
Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman has shown off a stunning hair transformation, revealing her new blonde tresses. Attending a press performance of Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show at The Ambassadors Theatre, the Sandman star debuted her striking new look. Previously a brunette, Coleman paired her new do with a floor-length...
EastEnders offers first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit as Lola's mum Emma
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has unveiled the first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit in her new role. As reported earlier this year, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Albert Square as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer. Emma left Lola...
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler reveals secret behind-the-scenes role in Maxine's storyline
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler has been working with the soap again, playing a key behind-the-scenes role in the most powerful story of the year. The actor is best known for playing fan favourite Max Cunningham from 1997 to 2008, when the character was killed off in a heartbreaking episode.
Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt defends co-star Lucy Pargeter against Chas backlash
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has defended his on-screen wife Lucy Pargeter from the online backlash she's received due to their ongoing storyline in the soap. Pargeter plays Chas Dingle, who cheated on her husband Paddy Kirk (Brunt) with his long-time nemesis Al Chapman. Last week, Paddy revealed that he knew all about the affair in a heart-wrenching, shocking storyline.
Strictly pro Gorka Márquez responds to claims he was "fuming" about Hamza Yassin's win
Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Márquez has addressed claims he was looking glum when Hamza Yassin was announced as this year's winner. Wildlife presenter Hamza and his pro partner Jowita Przystał got the Glitterball trophy at the end of this year's finale. Meanwhile, Gorka and presenter Helen Skelton were among the runners-up, together with Fleur East and Vito Coppola and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland teases big fight at Esther's christening
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has shared details of the christening drama ahead in Monday's episode (December 19). The actress' character Chloe Harris finds herself embroiled in tensions when a big argument kicks off on baby Esther's special day. Chloe and her sister Amy Wyatt are both furious...
EastEnders airs Phil Mitchell comeback for Christmas
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired the return of Phil Mitchell for Christmas. The Walford crime boss' sudden reappearance in Walford comes at the worst possible time for love rival Alfie Moon, since Alfie continues to woo Phil's soon-to-be-wife Kat Slater. Tuesday's (December 20) shocking episode saw Keanu Taylor reveal...
Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas reveals show bosses asked him back
Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has revealed that show bosses had asked him to reprise his role as Adam Barton on the soap. Speaking to OK! Magazine, the actor said that bosses had explored the possibility of bringing both him and Danny Miller back for a guest stint during the show's 50th anniversary, but unfortunately he was busy filming for his Waterloo Road return.
