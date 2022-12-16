Read full article on original website
Smiley season 2 potential release date on Netflix, cast, plot and all you need to know
Has a show ever been more aptly named? Because yes, the title of Netflix's gay Spanish romcom Smiley does technically refer to the emoji that plays a key role in Àlex and Bruno's romance. But also, it's safe to say that pretty much anyone who gave this adorable series a chance was left with a big smile on their face too.
Alice in Borderland season 2 ending explained: How Joker card is the most dangerous yet
Alice in Borderland season 2 spoilers follow. It's been a blur of exploded guts, blood, lost limbs and literal death-defying challenges yet somehow Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and his pals (most of them any how) have scraped their way to the final round of games. In season two of Alice in...
Why Netflix's Firefly Lane was cancelled after season 2 – and the chances of season 3
Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers follow. It's a swift two seasons, many questionable wigs and out for folksy Netflix drama Firefly Lane, and as sad as that may be, it's always been the plan. Fans were reunited with life-long BFFs Kate and Tully (played by TV royalty Sarah Chalke and...
The best TV shows of 2022 – from Heartstopper to Rings of Power
Phew, what a year for telly. You've had your say, but now we've done the difficult job of selecting the best TV of 2022 according to us. A League of Their Own, Channel 4's Big Boys, Severance and Dead to Me are but a few that very nearly got a mention, but read on to see the Digital Spy TV team's personal highlights.
Rings of Power studio boss shares disappointing season 2 update
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of Amazon Prime Video's biggest ever undertakings, and the industry's most expensive, but that doesn't mean they are going to rush to follow up season 1 with a sophomore run. Speaking to Collider, Amazon Studios' head of television Vernon...
Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner shares exciting update for new Disney+ show
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has got a new show coming to Disney+ soon. But it's not another Marvel project, nor does it have anything to do with his music career. As if the punny title Rennvervation doesn't give it away, the series is about the actor taking something rundown and going all Repair Shop on it. In this case, it's taking rundown and broken vehicles to give them new life and purpose for people and communities who need them most.
Why His Dark Materials was cancelled – and the chances of season 4 or a spinoff
His Dark Materials spoilers follow. You might assume that His Dark Materials was always going to end with season three. There are only three books in the original trilogy, after all, and each season has corresponded to one of these individual books. However, there were plans at one point to...
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos casts American Horror Story star Patti LuPone
American Horror Story star Patti LuPone is the latest actress to join Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While there isn't any official word on the character LuPone will be playing, it's most likely that she has been cast as a witch, as per Deadline. The award-winning actress isn't the only...
EastEnders reveals 2023 storyline for Suki and Nish Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Suki and Nish Panesar are about to kick off 2023 with some drama. Upcoming scenes will see ex-criminal Nish convincing himself that the Slaters will sue over the carbon-monoxide-leaking boiler after speaking to a cagey Eve Unwin. At the same time, he's determined to strong-arm Ben...
EastEnders airs game-changing Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor twist
EastEnders spoilers follow. Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor have been revealed to be working together in EastEnders. The former enemies seemed destined for a deadly showdown after Keanu returned last week vowing to help Phil's arch-nemesis DCI Keeble bring down the Mitchell crime family. Thursday's (December 22) episode opened with...
His Dark Materials season 3 ending explained for anyone allergic to Dust
His Dark Materials season 3 finale spoilers follow. His Dark Materials has never been more epic than it was in season three's penultimate episode, titled 'The Clouded Mountain', where one final battle raged out against the heavens. By the end, Metatron's unjust reign over the Land of the Dead was...
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric Foster revenge threat in Christmas cliffhanger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a sinister Eric Foster revenge twist in a Christmas cliffhanger. Tuesday's (December 20) first-look episode dealt with Eric being consumed with hatred and vengeance in the wake of his sister Verity's murder earlier in the month. Viewers know that evil Bobby Costello actually was...
Reacher receives promising season 2 update
Reacher, the Prime Video TV series starring Alan Ritchson as the latest version of Lee Child's hard man, released its first season earlier this year, with a second batch of episodes ordered. We haven't heard too much about season 2, but Amazon Studios' head of television Vernon Sanders recently gave...
Hugh Jackman shares how Wolverine will fit into Deadpool 3's timeline
Deadpool 3 won't disrupt the timeline established in 2017's Logan, Hugh Jackman has promised. Jackman recently announced his grand return to the role of Wolverine – a metal-clawed mutant he began playing 22 years ago – for the next Deadpool adventure, which'll zap both characters into the MCU.
Avatar 2 star explains The Way of Water's surprising reveal
Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers follow. Avatar: The Way of Water star Jack Champion has opened up about the long-awaited sequel's surprising reveal and his character's game-changing decision. Champion's character Spider was born on Pandora and becomes a member of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldaña) family because...
Sky apologises for airing Game of Thrones episode pre-watershed
Sky has issued an apology after an episode of Game of Thrones aired pre-watershed and without PIN protection earlier this year. On August 19 at 7:35 am an episode of the series – which is famous for its use of strong language, scenes of a sexual nature, and graphic violence – aired on Sky Atlantic.
NCIS: Los Angeles stars compare crossover event to the MCU
Stars of the NCIS franchise have compared the upcoming crossover event to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The special event, which airs on January 9, will see agents from parent show NCIS and its spinoffs, Hawai’i and Los Angeles, team up to solve a crime in the nation’s capital.
The Traitors reveals result of shock ultimatum
The Traitors spoilers follow. With the final one day away, The Traitors continued tonight (December 21) with more betrayal, banishment and murder. After the group successfully eliminated a second Traitor last night, Wilf was given the option to forge a new alliance. Faced with the ultimatum of becoming a Traitor or being killed, Faithful Kieran opted to join him.
Friday Night Dinner and Death in Paradise stars lead apocalyptic Channel 4 show in exclusive first trailer
Channel 4 has shared the first trailer of provocative apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns exclusively with Digital Spy. Coming to our screens in January 2023, the six-part series stars The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird and Death in Paradise's Kate O'Flynn as the heads of a very Christian family in Manchester.
The Recruit ending explained for all the thirsty Centineons out there
The Recruit finale spoilers follow. Centineons? Centurions? Whatever thirsty fans of Noah Centineo like to call themselves, just know that you're not alone. As with all of Noah's Netflix projects, The Recruit has become another huge hit on the charts, which means that a second season is likely. That can...
