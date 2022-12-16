Read full article on original website
Meredith Marks Weighs In On Whether Jen Shah Should Be At The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion
I have to admit, with Jen Shah’s sentencing date looming around the corner, I have been plugged in! I’m listening to all of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s prior interviews, rewatching the Hulu documentary about her, and listening to podcasts all about her case. I need to be prepared to jump into […] The post Meredith Marks Weighs In On Whether Jen Shah Should Be At The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 5
Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter get together once again to recap Season 5, Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Chelsea and Zack begin by discussing some RHOM news from this past week (1:50), and then they break down Nicole’s boat day (18:42) before getting into Lisa’s dramatic breakdown in Key West (27:38).
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'
Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian...
‘Sister Wives’: 4 Instances of Kody and Robyn Financially Abusing Meri and Janelle
Here are four examples of times that Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have been financially abused by Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives' while gaining nothing in return.
'90 Day' : After Mike's Mom Gets Heated with Natalie, He Rejects Her Plea to Reunite and Sends Her Packing
Things aren't looking too good for Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist. Though the 90 Day: The Single Life star pleaded to reunite with her ex-husband, he sent her home to Florida at the end of Monday night's episode. Natalie's visit to Mike in Seattle was emotional for all parties —...
Megan Fox left confused after posting her AI art generated selfies
Megan Fox did like so many other social media users this past week and generated a number of artificial intelligence created selfies with the aid of app Lensa, but she was a bit perplexed by the results.
New 90 Day: The Single Life Rumor Raises Big Questions About Mike And Natalie's Current Storyline
A new rumor has once again called into question what is happening in Mike and Natalie's relationship.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
Is ‘OutDaughtered’ Still On? Fans Wonder What’s Happening With the Busby Family’s TLC Show
Could a big 'OutDaughtered' update be on the horizon? Some fans suspect so based on Adam Busby's recent Instagram post.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.
Tamra Judge Claims Jen Shah Stole Alcohol From Her Hotel Room At BravoCon
Jen Shah is undoubtedly having her darkest season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to date. And that’s saying something considering she got arrested on camera during Season 2. The fallout from her arrest and legal battles is taking its toll in more ways than one. It’s likely going to be her last too […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Jen Shah Stole Alcohol From Her Hotel Room At BravoCon appeared first on Reality Tea.
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
Receptionist Kimberly from 90 Day Fiance wants to travel and maintain 'good lifestyle'
Kimberly Menzies from 90 Day Fiance revealed that Usman can afford to pay her bills, while she recently secured a new job at a spa. She revealed that her personal goals are to “maintain a good lifestyle for myself and to travel.”. The TLC dating series has followed her...
‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: The Thoughtful Gift Meri Gave to Kody That Made Him Consider a Reconciliation
In 'Sister Wives' Season 15, Meri Brown gave Kody Brown a gift for their 30th anniversary that made him want to get back together with her. What was in the bag?
Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies”
The relationship that began in Sayulita between Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby seems to be right on course and moving forward. The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed during last week’s season finale that, not only are they still together since meeting in Mexico, but Danielle is moving to Ohio to be closer to Michael and his 6 year […] The post Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
To say Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently a dumpster fire is both fair and accurate. Season 12 was so bad, many viewers have vowed never to watch again if certain people return to the main cast. Along with Erika Jayne, longtime shit-stirrer Lisa Rinna has been placed on the chopping block by fans, […] The post Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe ‘Sobbin Robyn’ Brown Has Played the ‘Victim Card’ Since Season One
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that 'Sobbin Robyn' Brown has played the 'victim' card since season one of the TLC series.
