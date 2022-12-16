ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reality Tea

Meredith Marks Weighs In On Whether Jen Shah Should Be At The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion

I have to admit, with Jen Shah’s sentencing date looming around the corner, I have been plugged in! I’m listening to all of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s prior interviews, rewatching the Hulu documentary about her, and listening to podcasts all about her case. I need to be prepared to jump into […] The post Meredith Marks Weighs In On Whether Jen Shah Should Be At The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Ringer

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 5

Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter get together once again to recap Season 5, Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Chelsea and Zack begin by discussing some RHOM news from this past week (1:50), and then they break down Nicole’s boat day (18:42) before getting into Lisa’s dramatic breakdown in Key West (27:38).
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'

Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian...
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Claims Jen Shah Stole Alcohol From Her Hotel Room At BravoCon

Jen Shah is undoubtedly having her darkest season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to date. And that’s saying something considering she got arrested on camera during Season 2. The fallout from her arrest and legal battles is taking its toll in more ways than one. It’s likely going to be her last too […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Jen Shah Stole Alcohol From Her Hotel Room At BravoCon appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies”

The relationship that began in Sayulita between Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby seems to be right on course and moving forward. The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed during last week’s season finale that, not only are they still together since meeting in Mexico, but Danielle is moving to Ohio to be closer to Michael and his 6 year […] The post Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

To say Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently a dumpster fire is both fair and accurate. Season 12 was so bad, many viewers have vowed never to watch again if certain people return to the main cast. Along with Erika Jayne, longtime shit-stirrer Lisa Rinna has been placed on the chopping block by fans, […] The post Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.

