ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Huff took his winning touch to Decatur, but left a championship foundation at College Station

By Robert Cessna
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits

The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior. This season, Reed threw...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50

With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62

Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a fifth such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62. By the NCAA NET rankings, it was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Search continues for missing Texas A&M student

The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2009 silver Lexus four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated boys basketball team upsets unbeaten Lufkin

It was a brand new feeling for A&M Consolidated guard Zaylan Duren. Duren had the task of keeping Consol out in front of unbeaten Lufkin in the final few seconds of Monday’s boys basketball game at Tiger Gym. On each of Consol’s final three possessions, Duren was fouled and sent to the line.
LUFKIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M QB King to Georgia Tech; PK Davis to Ole Miss

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is headed to Georgia Tech, while Aggie place-kicker Caden Davis picked Ole Miss. King’s father, Longview head football coach John King, tweeted his son’s news on Sunday, while Davis also made his announcement via twitter. Both players had previously entered the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Purdue Preview: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor previews the Purdue game at her weekly press conference inside Reed Arena. (December 20, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M guard Gordon makes most of minimized minutes

Since Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Andre Gordon arrived in Aggieland, he has been asked to adapt to unfamiliar territory. Early in his career, the natural shooting guard took on point guard duties to fill a team need. As a freshman, Gordon averaged 6.3 points and 24.2 minutes per game. That season after a 64-49 Aggie victory over Oregon State, head coach Buzz Williams highlighted Gordon’s adaptability.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Short-handed A&M women find a way to beat SMU

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was short on players Sunday, but long on grit. The Aggies, who dressed only seven, gutted out a 57-49 victory over SMU at Reed Arena. A&M never trailed in the second half, despite missing leading scorer Janiah Barker and two others who each average more than 20 minutes per game. SMU (8-3) made runs at A&M (5-4) in both the third and fourth quarters, but the Aggies were resilient in earning their most impressive victory under first-year head coach Joni Taylor.
The Center Square

Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy