Huff took his winning touch to Decatur, but left a championship foundation at College Station

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits
The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior. This season, Reed threw...
Bryan College Station Eagle
CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50
With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62
Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a fifth such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62. By the NCAA NET rankings, it was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student
The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2009 silver Lexus four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team upsets unbeaten Lufkin
It was a brand new feeling for A&M Consolidated guard Zaylan Duren. Duren had the task of keeping Consol out in front of unbeaten Lufkin in the final few seconds of Monday’s boys basketball game at Tiger Gym. On each of Consol’s final three possessions, Duren was fouled and sent to the line.
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M QB King to Georgia Tech; PK Davis to Ole Miss
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is headed to Georgia Tech, while Aggie place-kicker Caden Davis picked Ole Miss. King’s father, Longview head football coach John King, tweeted his son’s news on Sunday, while Davis also made his announcement via twitter. Both players had previously entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Frisco Bowl Brawl Between North Texas, Boise State Breaks Out
The chippiness throughout the game came to a head in the third quarter Saturday night.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Purdue Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor previews the Purdue game at her weekly press conference inside Reed Arena. (December 20, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M guard Gordon makes most of minimized minutes
Since Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Andre Gordon arrived in Aggieland, he has been asked to adapt to unfamiliar territory. Early in his career, the natural shooting guard took on point guard duties to fill a team need. As a freshman, Gordon averaged 6.3 points and 24.2 minutes per game. That season after a 64-49 Aggie victory over Oregon State, head coach Buzz Williams highlighted Gordon’s adaptability.
VIP Intel: New Crystal Ball prediction at a position of need for Texas A&M
Texas A&M currently has 13 commitments in the class of 2023 but, with the Early Signing Period beginning in just two days, the Aggies are expected to add more to that number this week. In fact, there were 16 official visitors in Aggieland over the weekend with 12 being high...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Former LSU WR Jack Bech Announces Transfer Destination
Former LSU wide receiver Jack Bech has announced he will be transferring to TCU. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign for the Tigers in 2021, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two with LSU. Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Short-handed A&M women find a way to beat SMU
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was short on players Sunday, but long on grit. The Aggies, who dressed only seven, gutted out a 57-49 victory over SMU at Reed Arena. A&M never trailed in the second half, despite missing leading scorer Janiah Barker and two others who each average more than 20 minutes per game. SMU (8-3) made runs at A&M (5-4) in both the third and fourth quarters, but the Aggies were resilient in earning their most impressive victory under first-year head coach Joni Taylor.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M student Raphael Idrogo brings $100,000 winnings from Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway back to College Station
Texas A&M kinesiology major Raphael Idrogo is humble and, at times, shy by nature, his father George Idrogo said. Rarely does the second-year Aggie go out of his way to summon the gaze of those around him. With that in mind, the elder Idrogo chuckled as he watched his son...
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
Comments / 0