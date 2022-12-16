ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nafisah Brawner
3d ago

they been wanted it gone why do you think it was left neglected for so long???? funny how they treat certain parts of the city and the city's history like this because a chosen group feels its not worth it........

Lady Vee1926
2d ago

I grew up near RFK stadium. When there were shows there, we use to charge to park cars in our backyards. We would sit on our front porch and listen to the many shows, as well as baseball games back in the day. We lived so close to RFK, the shows could be heard clearly as if we were inside. I was really hoping RFK would be revitalized and the football games would return. The concerts would return. Tearing down the stadium should have never been an option. Never. RFK was a landmark. Sooo many memories. Historical. ❤️❤️

just_wondering
3d ago

Don’t forget the great concerts!! I danced and sang listening to Frankie Beverly and Maze and got heartbroken when I had to leave the stadium to catch the last orange line train out while the musical genius was pouring his heart out to me!!! Until this day, I am mad that my friend Cynthia didn’t just agree that we should forget the train and just let Stevie do his thing. Y’all know he will try to sing every last one of his songs as long as someone stays to listen. I would have stood there and asked for more until the sun came up!!!And I can never forget at a Budweiser Superfest there were so many nasty boos that MJB stopped in the middle of her performance and left the stage - so nasty and so rude!! I felt so bad for her but she is alright with me!

Axios DC

D.C.'s ultimate food hall ranking

Hey, Paige here with the toughest assignment (😉) I've had to date: ranking D.C.’s top food halls. Why it matters: Our region has seen an influx of food halls over the years. It’s hard to figure out which ones are worth a trip, so I did the heavy lifting for you.Methodology: I considered ordering methods, unique food options, seating, ambience, and variety. Pro tip: Most food halls on this list have public wifi, so consider switching up your WFH routine.1. The RoostThe Capitol Hill food hall opened in 2020. It snagged our top spot because it's perfected the classics from burgers to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot to death on Saturday in Northwest, D.C. A woman was also shot. This incident happened on the 2400 Block of 18th Street. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced at the scene. An adult woman was also found, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Her identity is unknown at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about The post Two Shot One Dead in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Teen Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police responding to a call of a person struck by a car found an 18-year-old male shot multiple times on Saturday night in Northwest, D.C. He did not survive. Shortly after 10:00 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department received a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Avenue they found 18-year-old Derron McQueen of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Teen Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
whatsupmag.com

River of History: The Patapsco River

View from the bridge over Patapsco River at Ellicott City in autumn, features the river with a rocky bed and the historic flour mill behind trees. Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. The Patapsco River birthed America’s Industrial Revolution along its banks and holds...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WTOP

‘Largest public sector election in Virginia history:’ Prince William County school workers to vote on union representation in January

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Elections will be held for over 11,000 Prince William County Schools classified and certified employees to determine whether the Prince William Education Association will represent the two bargaining units in a collective bargaining process with the county’s school system. That was the announcement from both the union and the Prince William County School Board in a joint press release Monday.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: “Ghost buses” won’t haunt riders anymore

WMATA says “ghost buses” will be a problem of the past. WMATA recently updated its tracking software to ensure customers no longer have to deal with “ghost buses,” which have caused frustration for years. “Ghost buses” are a phenomenon where a bus displayed on the real-time busETA tracker doesn’t arrive at scheduled stops or disappears from the tracker mid-route. (Colleen Grablick / DCist)
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

State funds to create pipeline of public servants through University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center

BALTIMORE -- The public service industry is facing a crisis. State agencies are struggling to operate with limited staff.That's why the University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center for Public Policy aims to groom the next generation of leaders with some help from state funds."Public servants are the backbone of our system in government," Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said. "We cannot function effectively when our agencies are severely understaffed."University of Baltimore President Kurk Schmoke said there are about six thousand vacancies in the public sector across Maryland.That is because people are retiring, Dr. Ann Cotten with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Slim Chickens Officially Opens In Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The fresh smell of fried chicken coming out of brand-new fryers is in the air as Slim Chickens has officially made its way to Southern Maryland. The new location at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, MD opened on Thursday, December 15, 2022 located in the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. MPD is asking for help identifying suspects in an Armed Robbery that took place on Friday in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 4:40 am, the suspects entered the 7-Eleven on the 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue. The suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The store clerk gave them the property and the suspects left the store. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge Resigns Amid Social Media Ethics Controversy

LA PLATA, Md.– Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge William “Bill” Dotson quit on Nov. 30 following disciplinary allegations relating to his misuse of social media. Dotson, who served as a judge of Charles County Orphans’ Court since 2020, was under investigation for using his power to advance his personal interests while engaging in a public partisan political discussion on social media, according to court documents.
NBC Washington

Plans for Northern Virginia's Largest Shelter Approved

A new project will help many homeless people get off the street and into an apartment in Northern Virginia, but some nearby businesses are concerned about safety. The Fairfax City Council recently approved a massive project along Route 50 to build a five-story housing facility to support the community's most vulnerable people. The Lamb Center is a nonprofit facility that provides services to the area's homeless population, and the new project will become the largest housing facility of its kind in Northern Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA

