they been wanted it gone why do you think it was left neglected for so long???? funny how they treat certain parts of the city and the city's history like this because a chosen group feels its not worth it........
I grew up near RFK stadium. When there were shows there, we use to charge to park cars in our backyards. We would sit on our front porch and listen to the many shows, as well as baseball games back in the day. We lived so close to RFK, the shows could be heard clearly as if we were inside. I was really hoping RFK would be revitalized and the football games would return. The concerts would return. Tearing down the stadium should have never been an option. Never. RFK was a landmark. Sooo many memories. Historical. ❤️❤️
Don’t forget the great concerts!! I danced and sang listening to Frankie Beverly and Maze and got heartbroken when I had to leave the stadium to catch the last orange line train out while the musical genius was pouring his heart out to me!!! Until this day, I am mad that my friend Cynthia didn’t just agree that we should forget the train and just let Stevie do his thing. Y’all know he will try to sing every last one of his songs as long as someone stays to listen. I would have stood there and asked for more until the sun came up!!!And I can never forget at a Budweiser Superfest there were so many nasty boos that MJB stopped in the middle of her performance and left the stage - so nasty and so rude!! I felt so bad for her but she is alright with me!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
