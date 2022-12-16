Read full article on original website
Deloris "Dee" Thorstad
Deloris “Dee” Thorstad, of Alexandria, formerly of Granite Falls, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Knute Nelson Care Center in Alexandria at the age of 85. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Granite Falls Lutheran Church in Granite Falls, MN. Visitation...
Fire destroys cattle barn east of Paynesville
(Paynesville MN-) Fire Sunday destroyed a cattle barn on a farm east of Paynesville. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 2:06 a.m. Sunday they received a report of a barn on fire at 23712 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The property owner, 63-year-old Dennis Henry Fink reported that he was awakened by his dog barking outside of the residence. He went and looked outside and saw smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding containing livestock and hay. Fink was able to rescue all the livestock from the outbuilding. The Eden Valley Fire Department and the Paynesville Fire Department responded and put it out, but before they arrived, the building was fully engulfed and afterwards considered a total loss. The cause of fire was unknown.
Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire
A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
Pulscher takes over in Olivia
(Olivia MN-) The new president of Olivia Hospital and Clinic will be introduced to the media this afternoon. HealthPartners says Nathan Pulscher began his new post earlier this month, bringing with him "deep experience in strategic planning and operations, as well as a broad range of experience in clinic services." Pulscher has been vice president of ancillary services at Lakeview Hospital, in Stillwater for the past 6 years, and replaces Nathan Blad, who stepped down after 16 years at Olivia Hospital & Clinic, including the past nine years as president.
Viking to ring bell at Salvation Army kettle in Eden Prairie
(Eden Prairie, MN) -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K-J Osborn will be bellringing at a Salvation Army Red Kettle tonight (Tuesday 6 p-m) at the Scheels store in Eden Prairie. Osborn says, "we need to do all we can to help those who are struggling" and is encouraging everyone to come out and drop a gift in the kettle. The Salvation Army says its Twin Cities holiday fundraising campaign is a quarter-million dollars short of its goal, with bellringing to wrap up for the year on Christmas Eve. Osborn caught ten passes for 157 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's historic 39-36 comeback win over the Colts.
Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified
A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures.
Vehicle bursts into flames on I-35E in Mendota Heights, driver arrested
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist showed signs of impairment following a vehicle fire in Mendota Heights Sunday morning.Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed the car burst into flames shortly after 4 a.m. in a ditch off of Interstate 35E near Highway 62. The fire was put out by emergency responders in about 30 minutes.According to the state patrol, it was a single-vehicle crash and there were no injuries. The state patrol says the driver "showed signs of impairment" and was then processed for driving while impaired.
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Magalo Jimale was driving south on Highway 23 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road and into the ditch hitting a utility pole.
Monday is one of two deadlines this week in the Algene Vossen civil commitment process
(Willmar MN-) Today is the deadline for attorneys to submit their briefs in the case of a Sioux Falls man accused of killing a Willmar woman in 1974. Last year Judge Stephen Wentzell ruled 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial for the stabbing death of 73-year-old Mae Herman, and the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office wants Vossen civilliy committed to a mental health facility until or if he is ever able to be tried. A civil commitment hearing took place last month for Vossen, and Wentzell gave both sides of the case until today to submit briefs, and the attorneys have until Friday to respond to the other side's arguments. Afterwards Wentzell will make a ruling on Vossen's commitment sometime later this winter.
2 injured in crash near Le Center
Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a semi tractor that was westbound on Highway 99 left the roadway and rolled about a half-mile west of Le Center. The truck driver, Alonzo Harden, 52, of St. Paul, and his passenger, Reginald Harden 50, of Illinois, were both transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
Brooklyn Center liquor store employee helping the homeless
(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- A Brooklyn Center liquor store employee whose selfless act made national headlines continues to give back to her community. Ta Leia Thomas, known as Ace, gave a homeless man her Retro Air Jordans after she saw him trying to make shoes out of boxes. Now, her store is holding a city-wide drive called "Ace's Warmth" to collect warm clothing and winter gear for homeless members of the community.
St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine
A 71-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Sibley County Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Chevy HHR was traveling southbound on Highway 25 in Faxon Township just before 11:30 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound.
2 injured in shooting at Oakdale bar, no arrests
OAKDALE, Minn. -- Oakdale police are investigating after two people were injured in a bar shooting Saturday night.According to police, the shooting occurred at Titan's Sports Saloon at around 11:15 p.m. After responding to the report of a shooting, police officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder area and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.After interviewing witnesses, police say they believe the shooting was directed at two people. There were no other injuries. No arrests have been announced, but police say there's a person of interest and the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Oakdale police at 651-738-1025.
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
BCA: New Auburn man shot dead by Hutchinson cops was armed with knife
A welfare check on a man in New Auburn, Minnesota, who family say was experiencing a mental health crisis, ended when three officers with the Hutchinson Police Department fatally shot him while he was armed with a knife. That's according to new information released Saturday by the Minnesota Bureau of...
Teens Charged with Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy in Brooklyn Center
Charges were filed Wednesday against two teens accused of firing at least two-dozen shots at a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy during a chase that started in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, 18, of Bloomington, and Damon Davenport, 18, of Coon Rapids, are each charged with attempted murder of a law...
