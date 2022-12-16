Read full article on original website
Texas Roadhouse San Angelo is Going Viral
Have you ever been on the ground floor of a viral event? It is happening right now, and it is focused on San Angelo. If you've been to social media lately in San Angelo perhaps you have encountered this. According to a Facebook post from Hollie Sherrod who wrote:. Hats...
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
A San Angelo White Christmas More Likely, But Still Remote
The long range forecast issued from the National Weather Service on December 13th, indicates that temperatures from 12/21-12/27 could be significantly BELOW normal. This means at least the possibility of a White Christmas in the area seems to be a bit higher. While it is impossible to forecast this far...
San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem
Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
Fort Concho Buffalo Soldiers Finally Get Fitting Memorial
Buffalo Soldiers were a vital part of the taming of the West. The countless selfless contributions of soldiers of color, who fought and died for a country that didn't always treat them very well, can never be fully measured. Here in San Angelo, a monument to these men is being...
