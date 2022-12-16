ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem

Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
