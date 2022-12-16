ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO: 22-4-08557-3 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: [1] thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under R.C.W. 11.40.020(3); or [2] four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
RE: Payne, Matthew-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor (for recording purposes under RCW 65.05.015): Matthew Aaron Payne, a single person. Current beneficiary of the deed of trust and Grantee (for recording purposes under RCW 65.05.015: Sheri R. Pfost. Current trustee of the deed of trust: Campbell & Miller, PLLC. Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust:...
Controversies in and around Tacoma

In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
40 cats in a Tacoma triplex

How many cats can you fit into a triplex in Tacoma? It’s either the set up for a “dad” joke or just a typical news story in Tacoma in 2022. For better or worse, it’s a real story – and yet another example of what we in Tacoma do best – blur reality and the absurd, if not pathetic into a single event.
