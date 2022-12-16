Read full article on original website
Tacoma Daily Index
Press Operator for Goss U70 [Join Our Team!]
Web Press Operator professionals in Washington State to run our computer-controlled Goss/Manroland Universal 70 press at our Lakewood, WA Facility. Our press has eleven towers that can produce over 13 million pieces per month. (Upwards of 264 million pages.) It can run as several individual presses or as one, maximizing efficiency. Equipped with automated ink, water, and registration controls, the U70 produces a quality product.
Tacoma Daily Index
RE: Payne, Matthew-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
Grantor (for recording purposes under RCW 65.05.015): Matthew Aaron Payne, a single person. Current beneficiary of the deed of trust and Grantee (for recording purposes under RCW 65.05.015: Sheri R. Pfost. Current trustee of the deed of trust: Campbell & Miller, PLLC. Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust:...
Tacoma Daily Index
40 cats in a Tacoma triplex
How many cats can you fit into a triplex in Tacoma? It’s either the set up for a “dad” joke or just a typical news story in Tacoma in 2022. For better or worse, it’s a real story – and yet another example of what we in Tacoma do best – blur reality and the absurd, if not pathetic into a single event.
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
Tacoma Daily Index
NO: 22-4-08557-3 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: [1] thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under R.C.W. 11.40.020(3); or [2] four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
