College Station, TX

texags.com

2023 Haslet Eaton tight end Jaden Platt commits to Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher’s offense has been known to highlight and develop high-quality tight ends, and 2023 Haslet Eaton tight end Jaden Platt‍ is excited to be the next man up. At 6-foot-5.5, 230 pounds, Platt earned his Texas A&M offer following a strong summer camp performance in June of 2021. Then-tight ends coach James Coley made a strong first impression, and the Aggies were quickly placed among Platt’s top schools.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

2023 Temple linebacker Taurean York commits to Texas A&M

The Aggies continue their run of commitments as the December Signing Period approaches, and this time Jimbo Fisher and his crew tap into Central Texas at linebacker as Temple standout linebacker Taurean York‍ makes his decision. York received an offer from the Aggies in early December, and he quickly...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

In-Home Visit: Countdown to the 2022 Early Signing Period, Day 3

With less than 12 hours before pens begin to hit paper on Texas A&M’s 2023 signing class, Jason Howell and Ryan Brauninger convened to take stock of where things sit for the Aggies on the recruiting front ahead of Wednesday's open of the Early Signing Period. To watch this...
texags.com

Press Conference: Williams & Co. host Wofford for Tuesday matinee

Press conference video courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M men's basketball returns to the friendly confines on Tuesday afternoon for a Holiday Hoops matinee against Wofford. Ahead of the Aggies' matchup with the Terriers, Buzz Williams spoke to the media to preview the contest.
texags.com

Liucci: Monday's double dip adds much-needed momentum ahead of ESD

Texas A&M added two commitments on Monday evening as QB Marcel Reed‍ and LB Taurean York‍ kicked off the week with some much-needed momentum. On Tuesday's edition of TexAgs Radio, Billy Liucci spoke about both Reed and York as well as where the Ags go from here. To...
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Monday (12/19) full show

Monday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan reacts to Texas A&M Basketball falling to Memphis. At the bottom of the hour, OB discusses the turning point for the Ags on Saturday night. The second hour began with Around Aggieland...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

FORD PICKUP CRASHES AND BURSTS INTO FLAMES DRIVER CRITICAL TRUCK MELTED

At about 9:15 pm Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Old Ox in Spring for a major accident. Moments later other calls started to come in from several blocks down the street reporting a major ac…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/ford-pickup-crashes-and-bursts-into-flames-driver-critical-truck-melted/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

