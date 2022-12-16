Read full article on original website
texags.com
2023 College Station linebacker Chantz Johnson signs with Texas A&M
Texas A&M has landed the signature of hometown LB Chantz Johnson out of College Station High School. Johnson announced live on-air during TexAgs Radio’s Early Signing Day Show. The son of A&M assistant strength coach Jerry Johnson, Chantz becomes the 17th commitment of the 2023 class and joins...
texags.com
'It's surreal': Texas A&M signee Colton Thomasson makes it official
Smithson Valley OL Colton Thomasson has put pen to paper and is officially a Fightin' Texas Aggie. One of the newest A&M signees joined TexAgs Radio to discuss his emotions on the big day, when he will arrive on campus and his relationship with the other 2023 signees. Key...
texags.com
2023 Haslet Eaton tight end Jaden Platt commits to Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher’s offense has been known to highlight and develop high-quality tight ends, and 2023 Haslet Eaton tight end Jaden Platt is excited to be the next man up. At 6-foot-5.5, 230 pounds, Platt earned his Texas A&M offer following a strong summer camp performance in June of 2021. Then-tight ends coach James Coley made a strong first impression, and the Aggies were quickly placed among Platt’s top schools.
texags.com
Buzz Williams says early lack of fight & togetherness hurt Ags at Memphis
Texas A&M dropped a hard-fought battle at Memphis on Saturday night as the Aggies fell to 6-4 in non-conference play. During Monday's edition of TexAgs Radio, head coach Buzz Williams joined to look back on the road trip and analyze where the Maroon & White came up short. Key notes...
texags.com
Complete effort vs. Wofford necessary for A&M to overcome problematic data
When Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams pores over the data from recent basketball games, the problems are obvious. The Aggies miss too many layups. They allow opponents to shoot at too high a percentage. They often struggle in the first half. The problems are easily found on the stat sheet....
texags.com
2023 Temple linebacker Taurean York commits to Texas A&M
The Aggies continue their run of commitments as the December Signing Period approaches, and this time Jimbo Fisher and his crew tap into Central Texas at linebacker as Temple standout linebacker Taurean York makes his decision. York received an offer from the Aggies in early December, and he quickly...
texags.com
Press Conference: Taylor & Ags face Power 5 foe Purdue on Wednesday
Press conference video courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. Looking to continue the positive momentum built on Sunday, Texas A&M women's basketball hosts Purdue at Reed Arena on Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the meeting with the Boilermakers, head coach Joni Taylor previewed the matchup with the media.
texags.com
College Station LB Chantz Johnson details decision to 'stay home'
Chantz Johnson, linebacker from College Station, has committed and signed with Texas A&M. The hometown product announced his decision on TexAgs Radio and went into detail on why playing in Maroon & White was the best choice for him. Key notes from Chantz Johnson interview. I would like to...
texags.com
'I'm coming home': TE Jaden Platt discusses his decision to choose A&M
Haslet (TX) Eaton standout TE Jaden Platt announced his Texas A&M decision this evening and plans to sign with the Aggies tomorrow on the first day of the early signing period. So what set Texas A&M apart? When did he know? He answers these questions and more. To listen...
texags.com
Marty Euverard impressed with Marcel Reed's leadership, competitiveness
After Texas A&M received a commitment from Nashville (TN) Montgomery Bell Academy standout quarterback Marcel Reed on Monday night, TexAgs caught up with his head coach Marty Euverard for some insight into the newest addition to the Maroon & White family. To watch this video, you must be a...
texags.com
In-Home Visit: Countdown to the 2022 Early Signing Period, Day 3
With less than 12 hours before pens begin to hit paper on Texas A&M’s 2023 signing class, Jason Howell and Ryan Brauninger convened to take stock of where things sit for the Aggies on the recruiting front ahead of Wednesday's open of the Early Signing Period. To watch this...
texags.com
Press Conference: Williams & Co. host Wofford for Tuesday matinee
Press conference video courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M men's basketball returns to the friendly confines on Tuesday afternoon for a Holiday Hoops matinee against Wofford. Ahead of the Aggies' matchup with the Terriers, Buzz Williams spoke to the media to preview the contest.
texags.com
Liucci: Monday's double dip adds much-needed momentum ahead of ESD
Texas A&M added two commitments on Monday evening as QB Marcel Reed and LB Taurean York kicked off the week with some much-needed momentum. On Tuesday's edition of TexAgs Radio, Billy Liucci spoke about both Reed and York as well as where the Ags go from here. To...
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Monday (12/19) full show
Monday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan reacts to Texas A&M Basketball falling to Memphis. At the bottom of the hour, OB discusses the turning point for the Ags on Saturday night. The second hour began with Around Aggieland...
texags.com
Texas A&M LB commit Taurean York details decision to join 2023 class
Just days away from Early Signing Day, Temple (TX) linebacker Taurean York is the newest 2023 Texas A&M commit. After his announcement, York spoke to Jason Howell about his visit to Aggieland this past weekend, what the ultimate deciding factors were and more. To watch this video, you must...
texags.com
Taurean York shares what stands out about his official visit to Texas A&M
Temple (TX) standout LB Taurean York took his official visit to College Station over the weekend, and he is making plans for early Signing Day. What caught his eye on the visit? What did his parents think? Who is he looking at? What are the next steps? York gave these answers and more.
Central Texas man arrested after fatally shooting male family member
A Central Texas man is in custody after fatally shooting a male family member, officials said.
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
mocomotive.com
FORD PICKUP CRASHES AND BURSTS INTO FLAMES DRIVER CRITICAL TRUCK MELTED
At about 9:15 pm Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Old Ox in Spring for a major accident. Moments later other calls started to come in from several blocks down the street reporting a major ac…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/ford-pickup-crashes-and-bursts-into-flames-driver-critical-truck-melted/
