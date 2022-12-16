Jeremy Clarkson will remain the host on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “At the moment”, said ITV boss Kevin Lygo, as he criticised Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle as “awful”.In his op-ed, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last...

1 HOUR AGO