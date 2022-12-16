Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
physiciansweekly.com
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
ajmc.com
Glucose-Lowering Drugs May Reduce Risk of COVID-19–Related Adverse Events in Patients With Diabetes
Patients with diabetes who reported use of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or metformin prior to COVID-19 infection were associated with lower COVID-19–related adverse outcomes during hospitalization. Use of glucose-lowering drugs was shown to reduce risk of COVID-19–related adverse outcomes among patients with diabetes who were diagnosed...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma
The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
ajmc.com
Lower Risk of Cardiovascular, Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Rituximab for Pemphigus Treatment
Patients with pemphigus reported lower risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, among other cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, when treated with rituximab compared with the first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil. Rituximab may be a preferred treatment option vs first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents for patients with pemphigus who are at risk...
MedicalXpress
Treating COPD
COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. More than 12.5 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without knowing it. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease...
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
MedicalXpress
Improved hospital 'handoffs' cut adverse events by almost half
About 15 years ago, pediatricians Christopher Landrigan and Amy Starmer observed a weak link in hospital care: Medical residents were rigorously trained to take patient histories with standardized templates and to present cases in a structured format during daily rounds, yet such structured communication was largely absent during shift changes, when patients' care was handed off to new providers.
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
2minutemedicine.com
Buprenorphine in pregnancy is associated with lower neonatal risk than methadone
1. The current cohort study found that buprenorphine for treating opioid use disorder during pregnancy was associated with lower neonatal risk than methadone. 2. The risk of adverse maternal outcomes was similar between buprenorphine and methadone recipients. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Opioid use disorder is a public...
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
US News and World Report
FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Cats With a Type of Diabetes
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Elanco Animal Health Inc's drug for cats with a type of diabetes, making it the first oral drug to be approved for the disease in animals. Bexacat helps improve glycemic control in otherwise healthy cats with diabetes mellitus not...
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych, on Replacing Traditional Noneffective Agents for Alzheimer Agitation
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the SYMBAD trial, and eliminating the use of mirtazapine and carbamazepine as medications to treat Alzheimer agitation. Of the numerous complications patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) face, agitation remains one...
physiciansweekly.com
Albuminuria Testing and Nephrology for Insured US CKD Patients
Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and albuminuria must be evaluated in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in order to properly stratify risk and decide whether or not a referral to a nephrologist is required. If the eGFR is less than 30 ml/min/1.73m2 or the urine albumin/creatinine ratio is greater than or equal to 300 mg/g, a referral to nephrology is suggested by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes clinical practice guidelines for CKD. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were being closely monitored by their primary care physicians were discovered using a nationwide claims database of US citizens covered by commercial insurance or Medicare Advantage. Researchers looked at how often these individuals visited a nephrologist over the course of a year and how that number varied by eGFR and albuminuria stage.
iheart.com
FDA Grants Priority Review For Pfizer's RSV Vaccine
The United States Food and Drug Administration has granted a priority review for Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Pfizer is seeking approval for its vaccine, RSVpreF, for adults over the age of 60. The pharmaceutical company said that late-stage clinical trials showed that the vaccine was 85.7% effective at...
