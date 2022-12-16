Read full article on original website
Veteran actor Bill Nighy shines in new Oscar buzz worthy movie 'Living'
Actor Bill Nighy is getting some of the best reviews of his career for the new movie, "Living." It's about a man who is actually *dying." Just last week, this performance got him a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actor.
