Read full article on original website
Related
Intel Atom successor spotted, an entry-level chip featuring i9-12900K E-cores
Bottom line: Intel's N95 is an upcoming budget friendly processor that is considered to be the successor to Atom processors. The chip punches above its weight class in Geekbench 5 and performs similarly to mid-range mobile CPUs from just a few years ago. As a result, it is significantly faster compared to any of Intel's Atom-based CPU architectures, thanks to the use of the Alder Lake-N architecture featuring the same Gracemont efficiency cores found in the Core i9-12900K.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. AMD's second-best Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT is a good card, trying to be better... but cut...
TechSpot PC Buying Guide: Holidays 2022
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The PC market has changed tremendously in the past few months. AMD launched its Ryzen 7000 series, greatly improving performance per core and beating the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in gaming more often than not, even without 3D cache. The Zen 4 CPUs require new AM5 motherboards and DDR5 memory, but provide a promising upgrade path to future generation CPUs in return.
TechSpot
Atari suspends VCS manufacturing contracts, likely signaling the end of its short life
RIP? Atari's grand comeback has seemingly hit a major roadblock as the company announced the suspension of direct hardware manufacturing relationships in its most recent earnings report dated December 16. The company didn't mention any alternative partnerships meaning the VCS could be headed for an early grave. Atari's return to...
The Nvidia RTX 4080 is Newegg's best-selling GPU, but the card doesn't make Amazon's top 20
WTF?! We've seen plenty of reports about weak RTX 4080 sales, but is Nvidia's expensive Lovelace product really that unpopular? Not according to Newegg, whose list of top-selling graphics cards is topped by the RTX 4080. Amazon, however, has some very different figures. The RTX 4080 started life with a...
Valve sheds light on future hardware plans, including a Steam Deck revision
Something to look forward to: Valve confirmed months ago that more versions of the Steam Deck would eventually arrive, but offered no details on how they would differ from the company's freshman model. Now we have more information on how Valve plans to improve its hardware in future iterations. In...
Oppo unveils Find N2 and Find N2 Flip to compete with Samsung rivals
What just happened? Samsung might lead the pack when it comes to foldable and flip phones, but Oppo is looking to challenge the Korean giant with its new Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, referring to the former as the "industry's lightest horizontally folding phone." The original Oppo Find N...
Hard drives are expected to reach a penny per gigabyte by mid-2025
Forward-looking: As a company mostly dealing in cloud storage and data backup, Backblaze has managed a lot of hard disks over the years. After crunching some numbers, a clear figure comes to light: the cost per gigabyte is steadily going down, and it will soon reach an unprecedented milestone. Backblaze...
MSI is waiting until next year to announce its 7900 XTX and 7900 XT GPUs
Recap: AMD launched the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT last Tuesday and all their regular board partners participated, bar one. MSI was conspicuously absent and has almost entirely ignored the new generation, prompting fans to ask when the company plans on releasing its custom designs for the GPUs.
TechSpot
Russia can't obtain its 'domestic' CPUs from foreign manufacturers
In brief: Sanctions against Russia are hitting multiple areas of industry, including its PC makers, who cannot obtain processors designed in the country and made by the likes of TSMC. It's led to a large decline in the number of supplied PCs and servers based on Russian CPUs this year as the country lacks replacement production facilities.
TechSpot
US extends tariff exemption on GPUs and PCBs for another nine months
In context: In March 2022, the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced it was exempting certain categories of Chinese products from the tariffs introduced under Trump. Those exemptions were scheduled to expire on December 31 but have been extended for an additional nine months. Then-President Donald Trump...
Centerpiece is a mechanical keyboard with a high-res display beneath transparent keys
In context: The humble keyboard has seen many innovations over the years including but not limited to mechanical switches, water resistance, flexible designs, wireless connectivity and more recently, RGB lighting. The latest creation from Finalmouse is among the most dramatic yet. The Finalmouse Centerpiece keyboard features a technology called Laminated...
Another critical, EternalBlue-like vulnerability threatens Windows machines worldwide
What just happened? A new, potent vulnerability has all that's needed to turn Windows security upside down in millions of computers. The flaw has no official moniker yet and there's already a fix available, but researchers are warning companies to install the latest patches or face the consequences. The security...
Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED 45"
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. A 45in, 240Hz OLED ultrawide is as good as it sounds. We're not sure how many people would...
Raspberry Pi 5 won't arrive until 2024 at the earliest
Bottom line: Eben Upton served as the bearer of bad news for Raspberry Pi hopefuls as we head into the holidays. During a recent interview with Christopher Barnatt from Explaining Computers, the Raspberry Pi boss said consumers should not expect a Raspberry Pi 5 next year. Instead, 2023 will serve as a recovery year following the pandemic and the resulting global chip shortage and associated supply chain issues.
Knaraya936
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Knaraya936 replied to the thread How did TSMC get so good?. The competition isn’t just “throwing billions”. They are starting with a few millions, INVESTING IN THEIR HUMAN CAPITAL, starting with... K.
Modders discover Portal RTX files can make Half-Life 2 and some other games look stunning
WTF?! Modders are having a field day with Nvidia's RTX Remix tool, and they haven't even gotten their hands on it yet. Apparently, you can take the files that enable RTX Remix in the recent Portal remake and drop them into the .exe folder of other games to give them a less-than-flawless visual upgrade with no further modification. Copyright lawyers are already rolling over in their graves and they aren't even dead yet.
mdenigma
The whole socket upgradeability point is honestly moot to me, I've never understood the fervor for it. CPUs dont need replaced often... mdenigma replied to the thread Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs. Ryzen 5 7600X: 50+ Game Benchmark. It is usually a bad idea to buy something you do not require...
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a fine flagship phone, then, with a few flaws that are cast in...
This laptop turns your Android or iOS smartphone into a mobile workstation
In brief: Japanese publication PC Watch recently profiled a device from HTL Corporation that turns your Android or iOS smartphone into a laptop. The HTL WitH Laptop Display (model SY-1238FT) looks like an ordinary laptop at first glance. It features a 13.3-inch IPS touchscreen (1,920 x 1,080 resolution) that can also be flipped back for tablet-like use.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0