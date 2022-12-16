Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $112.18, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $287.13, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost...
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $261.80, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
MRC Global (MRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MRC Global (MRC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.69, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy products distributor...
NASDAQ
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.87, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.09%...
NASDAQ
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed the most recent trading day at $29.90, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Celestica (CLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $10.91, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed the most recent trading day at $139.38, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $53.78, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics...
NASDAQ
ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $563.16, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
NASDAQ
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $9.44, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the operator...
NASDAQ
Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM) closed at $157.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the garbage...
NASDAQ
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,428.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $23.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on Celularity, Inc. (CELU), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 39% Upside in MakeMyTrip (MMYT): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of MakeMyTrip (MMYT) have gained 2.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $29.04, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $40.33 indicates a potential upside of 38.9%.
NASDAQ
What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Dividend Aristocrats To Watch
Dividend Aristocrats are stocks that have consistently increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years or more. These stocks are often considered a good choice for long-term investors seeking a reliable source of income. In this article, we’ll explore what dividend aristocrats are and provide an overview of three dividend aristocrats that you may want to watch in the stock market today.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
