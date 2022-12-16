Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $112.18, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost...
NASDAQ
MRC Global (MRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MRC Global (MRC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.69, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy products distributor...
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $261.80, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Danaher (DHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Danaher (DHR) closed at $255.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial...
NASDAQ
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,428.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed the most recent trading day at $29.90, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM) closed at $157.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the garbage...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on Celularity, Inc. (CELU), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
NASDAQ
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.87, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.09%...
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $23.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance...
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $287.13, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost...
NASDAQ
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $53.78, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics...
NASDAQ
Dillard's (DDS) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
The price trend for Dillard's (DDS) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 9.1% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Barings BDC (BBDC) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Investors might want to bet on Barings BDC (BBDC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely...
NASDAQ
Ag Industry: 3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Grow your Portfolio
The stock market often moves in cycles, with different industry groups outperforming at different times. Cycles can occur due to various factors, including macroeconomic conditions, psychology, investor sentiment, and geopolitical factors. For instance, in periods of economic expansion, technology and consumer discretionary may outperform. In the recent post covid bull...
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Comments / 0