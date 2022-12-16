West Linn High's Sam Leavitt announces commitment to Michigan State University

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Boys basketball: West Linn comes back in the second half to beat Beaverton in Capitol City Classic
In what could turn out to be a state championship preview, West Linn’s boys basketball team mounted a tough comeback against Beaverton on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University in Salem. The Lions won the game 64-48. West Linn was No. 1...
focushillsboro.com
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative!
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas: Democrat Elected to Represent Oregon in Congress The political arena has been Andrea Salinas’ life’s work. Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative. After working as an aide for Senator Harry Reid and Representative Darlene Hooley, she...
opb.org
How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem
The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
multihousingnews.com
Parkview Financial Provides $55M for Oregon Property
An affiliate of West Coast Home Solutions landed the refinancing and construction funding for the 19-acre development. Stacy Allison Way Holdings LLC, an entity of West Coast Home Solutions, has secured a $55 million loan for the refinancing and construction of a community in Woodburn, Ore. Parkview Financial provided the financing for the 586-apartment property.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
Oregon spends millions to attract warehouses that couldn’t go anywhere else
Oregonians pride themselves on shopping local, says Deborah Field, co-owner of a Northeast Portland print shop called Paperjam Press. “I feel like our consumers, at least in Portland, really get it that they need to shop small or we’re not going to be around,” Field said.
Prepare for potentially disastrous pre-Christmas weather across the region
Snow, sleet, freezing rain and icy winds are forecast to create a trainwreck of nasty pre-Christmas weather in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington between Thursday afternoon and Christmas Eve. The extreme weather conditions could cause a wave of downed trees, burst pipes, power outages and weather-related traffic collisions.
Oregon’s biggest real estate bidding wars of 2022: Homes that sold up to $600,000 over asking price
Although waning panic buying and higher mortgage rates have cooled the once-blazing residential real estate market, the low level of homes for sale continues to fuel competition for highly desirable places. Home shoppers may still find themselves among a pack of people offering the seller’s full asking price or more....
kptv.com
Semi drives miles through Portland splashing red dye on other vehicles, road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver drove for miles through the Portland metro area Saturday evening, despite knowing his load of liquid red dye was splashing out onto other vehicles and the the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports...
Any good places or local brands of summer sausage?
I am looking for the most delicious summer sausage in Salem. Any recommendations?
KDRV
FBI is looking for other possible victims for former Oregon-based anesthesiologist
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Federal law enforcement and prosecutors are looking for sexual abuse victims for a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon (USAO) say today they are working to identify anyone who believes they could have been victims of sexual abuse by Andrew Davoodian.
KATU.com
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
opb.org
Planned tolling for I-5 and I-205 aims to reduce congestion in Portland metro
Drivers could be paying a toll to drive on I-5 and I-205 in the next couple of years. The Oregon Department of Transportation is soliciting public comments now for an upcoming study on tolling those freeways. Aaron Golub is a professor in the Urban Studies and Planning department at Portland State University. He joins us to tell us more about what tolls on I-5 and I-205 might look like in the next few years, where tolling has worked elsewhere, and the challenges of addressing congestion along with safety and equity more broadly.
thelundreport.org
Amazon’s One-Medical deal sparks opposition from Oregon residents, groups
Amazon’s plan to buy a large national medical clinic network has generated an unprecedented volume of opposition and criticism from doctors, nurses, consumer groups and a labor union under Oregon’s new health care merger review program. Skeptics of Amazon’s plan to buy One-Medical say the state should either...
Man hit on Marquam Bridge, driver arrested for DUII
A man was badly injured when officials say he was struck by a semi-truck on the Marquam Bridge early Monday morning.
Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
Portland landlord who killed one tenant, wounded another sentenced to life in prison
A Portland man who gunned down two tenants he was trying to evict from an RV parked at his Cully neighborhood home was sentenced to life in prison Monday with the possibility of parole in 32½ years. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede handed down the sentence after a...
Comments / 1